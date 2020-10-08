Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? You've come to the right place. Here are the best new shows and movies releasing on Netflix the week of October 9-15, 2020.

This week, new releases on Netflix are uncharacteristically light on international releases. The vast majority of the new releases are in English, which is almost never the case, especially as the business side of the streaming service has set its sights on global domination. The biggest release transcends language, though, because it's SCARES! The long-awaited new installment of the Haunting horror drama anthology series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, hits the service this weekend to frighten and depress you (in a good way!). Other notable releases include documentary series Deaf U and quarantine-set anthology dramedy Social Distance.

All titles debut on Friday, Oct. 9 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases

The Haunting of Bly Manor

After the huge success of 2018's horror hit The Haunting of Hill House, Netflix is back for another season of Mike Flanagan's Haunting anthology series. This season is loosely based on Henry James' The Turn of the Screw and tells a new haunted house story. Some of the cast from Hill House returns, including Victoria Pedretti and Henry Thomas, along with new cast members T'Nia Miller and Rahul Kohli. It's very different from Hill House — it's much less scary, for one — but as long as you don't go into it expecting The Haunting of Hill House 2, you may find a spooky and emotionally satisfying ghost story.

Deaf U

Deaf U is an eight-episode docuseries about students at Gallaudet University, the only higher education institution in the world where all services and instruction are specifically designed to accommodate deaf and hard of hearing students. The hook of Deaf U is obviously the inside look at how a community has created a rich and dynamic culture with an identity that the outside world has often only considered a disability, and the show delivers on that front. The show's true value of the show, though, is in getting to know these students as the beautiful works-in-progress they are and imagining who they might become. –Megan Vick (Trailer)

Everything Else

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, Season 3

The good news: Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, Netflix's best family-friendly animated series, was renewed for a third season! The bad news: It's the final season. But that means it's not too late to get in on this highly imaginative adventure that's sure to plaster a smile on your face. Kipo is a relentlessly positive girl in an apocalyptic future where human survivors live underground, but when she's stuck on the surface among the ruins of civilization occupied by mutant animals, she learns a whole lot about herself and teaches a group of new friends — including a four-eyed pig, a talking bug, and two other young kids — the importance of sticking together. It's cool too, with a diverse cast and a killer hip-hop/dubstep soundtrack that makes the action-packed sequences as thrilling as anything live-action. It's one of our favorite shows of the year. —Tim Surette (Monday, Oct. 12)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Rio

In Season 2 of this animated kids' show spin-off of the action movie franchise, the "spy racers" (their phrase, not mine) head to Brazil to take down an international criminal organization. I'm old enough to remember when The Fast and the Furious was just a David Ayer L.A. heist movie. What a world. (Trailer)

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Radha Blank wrote, directed, and stars in this indie film that made a big splash on the festival circuit. She plays a 40-year-old playwright whose career never took off who makes a pivot to rapping about life as a 40-year-old Black woman. It's funny and poignant and shot in striking black-and-white. (Trailer)

Ginny Weds Sunny

A Bollywood romantic comedy about a woman who turns a man down for an arranged marriage, only to have him try to win her over and choose him on her own. Looks like a pretty standard rom-com. (Trailer)

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters

Oh, you didn't think you were getting through Halloween month without a visit from the Super Monsters, did you? Guess again. It's baby monster time, again. (Trailer)

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer

Comedian Bert Kreischer and his famous friends including Gabriel Iglesias, Kaley Cuoco, and Caitlyn Jenner go to a cabin in the woods and relax by doing woodsy activities like throwing axes, milking goats, and talking about their feelings, therapeutically. And there are jokes, too. It's an interesting little docuseries. (Trailer / Tuesday, Oct. 13)

Octonauts and the Great Barrier Reef

Your little ones can learn about undersea life and sing along to Australian-accented songs in this cute special. (Trailer / Tuesday, Oct. 13)

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky

This music documentary covers the rise of BLACKPINK, the world's biggest K-pop girl group. If you're a fan, you probably already know all this, but maybe there are a few surprises along the way! (Trailer / Wednesday, Oct. 14)

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting

This movie is The Baby-Sitter's Club meets Ghostbusters. An idea like that sells itself. Producer Ivan Reitman probably didn't even sit down to deliver his pitch before Netflix was like "Take our money!" (Trailer / Thursday, Oct. 15)

Rooting for Roona

In rural India, a child with hydrocephalus gets a chance at life-changing surgery after her photos go viral. This documentary charts her journey. (Trailer / Thursday, Oct. 15)

Social Distance

An eight-episode tragicomic anthology series about the early days of the pandemic, following people as they try to stay sane and connected to other people while in lockdown. Each remotely-shot episode is about a different person/group of people, and the cast includes Mike Colter, Oscar Nunez, and real-life married couple Dylan and Becky Ann Baker. (Trailer / Thursday, Oct. 15)

