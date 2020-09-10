Hello! So good to see you. You look great. Are those new glasses? Here are the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of Sept. 11-17.

This is one of those weeks where Netflix puts out like a million things (19, by my count) and almost none of them are worth watching. The only truly compelling new title is the movie The Devil All the Time, which looks like the kind of adult-oriented mid-budget crime thriller with movie stars that feels like the kind of movie that everyone wants all the time but rarely gets made anymore. That, and all eight seasons of groundbreaking Black sitcom Girlfriends, which is coming to Netflix on Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of its premiere. Girlfriends' creator Mara Brock Akil just signed a deal to produce for Netflix, too. So just watch Girlfriends.

All titles debut on Friday, Sept. 11 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases

The Devil All the Time

The cast of this "Midwestern Gothic" thriller is packed to the gills with great actors: Robert Pattinson, Sebastian Stan, Riley Keough, Bill Skarsgård, and led by Tom Holland. The adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock's award-winning novel is set in rough Knockemstiff, Ohio, in the years between World War II and the Vietnam War, and is a dark, violent story of a man trying to protect his family. It's in the "prestige Netflix movie" vein, rather than "dumb, but popular Netflix movie." (Wednesday, Sept. 16)

Criminal UK, Season 2

We have not seen Kit Harington or Kunal Nayyar on TV since Game of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory ended within a week of each other last year. That changes now, as the erstwhile Jon Snow and Rajesh Koothrappali play murder suspects in Season 2 of the British edition of this international crime procedural franchise. The gimmick is that every episode is a different interrogation, and the whole show is set in an interrogation room. It's kind of a low-key return for both of them, but it's probably fun to do! Like a little play. The other suspects in the four-episode season are Sharon Horgan and Sophie Okonedo. (Trailer / Wednesday, Sept. 16)

Everything Else

Sing On!

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Tituss Burgess hosts this karaoke competition where contestants' advancement and earnings are based on how on-key they sing. Between this and Quibi's Dishmantled, five-time Emmy nominee Burgess is officially transitioning into a second career as a game show host. This Sing On! is the American edition of a format that's already been successful on Netflix internationally. (Wednesday, Sept. 16)

The Duchess, Season 1

Comedian Katherine Ryan stars as as a single mom who's considering having another child with her daughter's dad, a man she hates. The only critic to review it, Variety's Daniel D'addario, gave it one of the most personally scathing pans I've ever read. (Trailer)

Family Business, Season 2

In Season 2 of this French comedy, the family weed business is booming, but Joe is having trouble finding the work-life balance of raising his kids and being a drug dealer, so he has to try to persuade his family to get out of the game. It's how you say, dank? (Trailer)

Pets United

I don't usually quote Netflix's descriptions, but I feel like I need to here to give you the context: "A group of selfish pets are stranded in their luxury hangout when the machines that run Robo City go wild and take over, forcing all humans to flee for their lives. The pets must team up with strays to survive and save their homes, their city and maybe even the world." Sounds kind of weird and dark for an animated family movie, right? Then I watched the trailer and I was like, "The character animation and voice acting seems kind of subdued, doesn't it?" Then I found out it was a German production and it all made sense. (Trailer)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series, Season 2

Gotta catch 'em all! Seriously, though. Gotta catch 'em all. I swear to God if you don't catch 'em all there's gonna be consequences. (Trailer)

Se Busca Papá / Dad Wanted

This very silly Disney Channel-looking movie is about a tween girl who's really good at BMX, but her mom hates bikes and won't let her. So she hires an actor to play her dad so she can enter into a race. They both could really use the prize money, but it turns out they could really use each other, too. (Trailer)

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice

This documentary is about the family of the youngest person to be cryogenically preserved. Einz, a two-year-old girl, died of brain cancer, and her father, a laser scientist, had her frozen in the hope that someday she'll be reborn. Seems really, really intense, if you ask me. (Trailer / Tuesday, Sept. 15)

Izzy's Koala World, Season 1

This is a docuseries for kids about an 11-year-old girl and her mother who rescue koalas and it's so cute I want to reach through my computer and squeeze it. (Trailer / Tuesday, Sept. 15)

Michael McIntyre: Showman

This British comedian is doing a special in England where he talks about why he likes American audiences better. We gotta take a win where we can get it. (Trailer / Tuesday, Sept. 15)

Taco Chronicles, Season 2

I'm convinced this food docuseries about the world's most delicious tacos is stealth marketing for Seamless. (Trailer / Tuesday, Sept. 15)

Baby, Season 3

In the third and final season of this controversial Italian series, high school students Chiara and Ludovica's secret double lives as escorts will be impossible to maintain any longer, so they'll have to make a choice. (Trailer / Wednesday, Sept. 16)

Challenger: The Final Flight

Someone at Netflix must have felt guilty about that joke about the Challenger explosion that opened GLOW Season 3, so now the streamer has a docuseries about the 1986 space shuttle disaster, which happened live on TV and traumatized millions of people. It's one of those events that everyone who saw it remembers where they were. (Trailer / Wednesday, Sept. 16)

MeatEater, Season 9

Outdoorsman Steven Rinella returns for another season of hunt-to-table adventures. He kills it, then he grills it. (Trailer / Wednesday, Sept. 16)

The Paramedic

A dark psychological thriller about a paramedic who gets paralyzed from the waist down in an accident and paranoid when he suspects his girlfriend is cheating on him, because he's paralyzed from the waist down. He does some Gerald's Game-type stuff to her. Looks problematic! (Trailer / Wednesday, Sept. 16)

Signs, Season 2

I wish this was Season 2 of the M. Night Shyamalan movie from 2002, but no. It's a Polish murder mystery. (Trailer / Wednesday, Sept. 16)

Dragon's Dogma, Season 1

An anime adaptation of a fantasy video game about some kind of sad warrior whose family is dead and has to fight CGI dragons and giant eagles and stuff. I can't imagine a show that's less for me, but maybe it's for you. (Trailer / Thursday, Sept. 17)

The Last Word, Season 1

A German comedy series about a woman who discovers a new talent after the death of her husband — she's an exceptional eulogizer — so good, she's going pro. (Trailer / Thursday, Sept. 17)

