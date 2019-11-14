Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? Here is a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of Nov. 15-21.

We're gonna keep it real with you, chief: This is a pretty weak week on Netflix. There's Season 3 of The Crown, an '80s Tokyo-set crime drama starring Alicia Vikander, and a headline-grabbing documentary about Bikram Choudhury, the predatory founder of Bikram yoga. None of that is even particularly exciting, and then past that, pickings are pretty slim, unless you like cheesy holiday movies.

All titles are out Friday, Nov. 15 unless otherwise noted.

The Biggest Releases

The Crown, Season 3

The Crown V2.0 kicks off with reigning Best Actress Oscar winner Olivia Colman taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth from Claire Foy as the story moves into the '60s. (Season 3 will cover 1964 through 1977.) Other cast members include Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Charles Dance as Louis Mountbatten, and the amazingly named Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) as Camilla Shand. By Season 3, you're either in on this one or you're out. (Sunday, Nov. 17)

Earthquake Bird

Is Netflix gonna bring back the erotic thriller, too? If this movie does well enough, maybe! Alicia Vikander stars as an expat in Tokyo in 1989 who falls obsessively in love with a handsome photographer but starts to unravel when her friend from back home, played by Riley Keough, begins to replace her — or so she thinks. This is one of those psychological thrillers where nothing is quite as it seems. It's based on the hit mystery novel by Susanna Jones. I have no idea why it's called Earthquake Bird, beyond the fact that Netflix loves having movies with "Bird" in the title that have very little to do with birds (See also: Bird Box, High Flying Bird) (Trailer) (Review)

Everything Else

I'm With the Band: Nasty Cherry, Season 1

Making the Band, Netflix style. This six-part docuseries follows the origin of Nasty Cherry, a Runaways-style pop-rock band assembled by singer Charli XCX, who plays the Diddy mentor role. Two of the girls are professional musicians, two of them have never played music before, and all four of them are charming, charismatic presences who you'll enjoy hanging out with. They live together, dream about being rock stars, throw parties, argue, and make good music. It's a lot of fun.

Avlu, Season 1, Part 2

The thrills get thrillier and the twists get twistier in the second installment of this Turkish women's prison series. (Trailer)

The Club, Season 1

Rich kids put together an ecstasy ring, which is lucrative and exciting at first, but quickly gets them in trouble with serious narcos, the police, and their families in this sleek Mexican crime drama. (Trailer)

GO!: The Unforgettable Party

Netflix's Argentine musical tween series GO! Live Your Way gets a Disney Channel Original Movie-esque movie special in which heroine Mia takes a holiday trip only to have her school drama of musical rivalry and romantic entanglement follow her to the resort. The choreography is underwhelming. (Trailer)

House Arrest

A man goes on self-imposed house arrest but the outside world continues to find a way inside in this Indian comedy movie. Listen, if a journalist who looked like Shriya Pilgaonkar wanted to interview me during my house arrest, I'd risk getting thrown in the hole for a week for a 15-minute phoner. (Trailer)

Klaus

The high-caliber voice cast — which includes Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones, Norm Macdonald, and J.K. Simmons — and 2D-ish animation style indicate that this is probably above-average holiday fare. I say 2D-ish because it somehow looks hand-drawn and computer animated at the same time. Pretty cool! (Trailer)

Llama Llama, Season 2

Llama Llama llama llama. Llama llama llama, llama llama llama llama. Llama llama llama — llama llama llama — llama llama llama llama llama. (Trailer)

The Toys That Made Us, Season 3

The third installment of this docuseries goes inside the origins of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers, My Little Pony, and wrestling figures. I'm looking forward to Season 20, when they've run out of good toys and have to do episodes on drinky bird and those gooey hands you get out of toy machines at the supermarket. (Trailer)

Iliza Shlesinger: Unveiled

Iliza Shlesinger positions herself as a truth-telling feminist comedian, but the ideas contained in this special will only be new or boundary-pushing to people who have never been online before. It's bad whether you're the target demographic or not. (Trailer / Tuesday, Nov. 19)

No Hay Tiempo Para la Verguenza

This documentary follows the Argentine fashion designer Santiago Artemis, who makes gender-inclusive high fashion. (Trailer / Tuesday, Nov. 19)

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

An explosive documentary about Bikram Choudhury, the founder of hot yoga, who used his guru-like status to prey on vulnerable women. Pretty disturbing stuff. It'll make you want to see Bikram brought to justice. (Trailer / Wednesday, Nov. 20)

Lorena, la de Pies Ligeros (Lorena, Light-Footed Woman)

This inspiring documentary tells the story of Lorena Ramírez, a woman from Mexico's Rarámuri indigenous group who is one of the world's foremost ultramarathoners. She wears traditional dress and sandals and still runs faster than just about everyone else. (Trailer / Wednesday, Nov. 20)

The Knight Before Christmas

Last Christmas Vanessa Hudgens did The Princess Switch. Next Christmas she's doing The Princess Switch 2. But this Christmas she's doing a pun-based Christmas movie in which she falls in love with a medieval knight who gets transported to present-day Ohio by an extremely evil witch. Being banished to Ohio is a fate worse than death. (Trailer / Thursday, Nov. 21)

Mortel, Season 1

Typical Netflix supernatural teen drama, from France this time. The only countries that haven't gotten a Netflix supernatural teen drama are Azerbaijan and Guinea-Bissau. (Trailer / Thursday, Nov. 21)

