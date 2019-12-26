Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? Here is a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of Dec. 27 - Jan. 2.

Netflix 2019 becomes Netflix 2020 this week (it's Netflix's world, we're just living in it). 2019 was kind of an off year TV-wise for the world-conquering streaming service, with fewer hits and less conversation dominance than in previous years. Disney+ is winning the meme war. Will Netflix bounce back in 2020? Check out our guide to Netflix's 2020 releases and take a look at this week's drops and see what you think.

The Biggest Releases

Spinning Out, Season 1

Spinning Out is a soapy drama about a figure skater (Kaya Scodelario) who considers quitting the sport after a serious injury takes her out of competition, but then she gets an opportunity to keep going by pairing up with a handsome bad-boy skater and trying to get to the Olympics as a pair. But the path to gold is impeded with secrets, lies, injuries, mental breakdowns, and her mean mom, played by January Jones. Remember a minute ago when I was talking about Netflix bouncing back? That doesn't seem like it's happening yet. (Wednesday, Jan. 1)

Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up

This six-part documentary follows comedian Kevin Hart over his past year, which had trials and tribulations of the professional (stepping down from hosting the Oscars after homophobic tweets resurfaced) and the personal (getting caught cheating on his pregnant wife) — and this was before the car accident that broke his back. It's an intimate look at the world's most biggest comedian, and it confirms once again that the professionally funny tend to be desperately unhappy people. (Trailer / Friday, Dec. 27)

Everything Else

Messiah, Season 1

Superproducer Mark Burnett — the man who, via The Apprentice, brought us Donald Trump — is behind this thriller series about a CIA agent (Michelle Monaghan) who investigates a young Middle Eastern man who might be the anointed one. (Wednesday, Jan. 1)

The Gift, Season 1

A Turkish series about an artist whose signature symbol is discovered by an archaeologist at the site of an ancient ruin, which makes her question her past and who she really is. (Trailer / Friday, Dec. 27)

Alexa & Katie, Season 3

This tween sitcom about a girl with cancer (Alexa) and her best friend (Katie) is back for Season 3. Alexa is now cancer-free and ready to move on with her life and not let her cancer define her, but then she meets a cute boy at the hospital, so life has other plans. Meanwhile, Katie is having struggles of her own, and now she needs Alexa to be there for her like she was when Alexa was sick. (Trailer / Monday, Dec. 30)

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened, Season 1

Usually when I watch trailers for Netflix animes, I have absolutely no idea what's going on, but this one is different. The droll, meta trailer for this one explains everything that happened in the previous Saiki series and everything that's going to happen in this one. Very helpful, Netflix, thank you! It's about a teenager with psychic powers. (Trailer / Monday, Dec. 30)

The Degenerates, Season 2

The raunchiest comics in Netflix's comedy bullpen do quick and dirty sets in this stand-up series. This season's degenerates are Adrienne Iapalucci, Donnell Rawlings, Jim Norton, Nikki Glaser, Ms. Pat, and Robert Kelly. (Trailer / Tuesday, Dec. 31)

The Neighbor, Season 1

A slacker gets superpowers and has to choose between using them to impress a girl who doesn't like him or actually using his powers for good in this Spanish superhero sitcom. (Trailer / Tuesday, Dec. 31)

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures, Season 1

There are some really gorgeous costumes in this Chinese period drama set in the 18th century. Yanxi Palace is a huge hit in China, which makes it one of the most popular shows in the world. It tells the story of a Qing dynasty princess who's determined to win the heart of a Mongolian prince. (Trailer / Tuesday, Dec. 31)

Ghost Stories

This horror anthology movie collects short ghost stories from four acclaimed directors, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap, who all previously contributed to the anthology movies Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories. Start your year off with some scares! (Trailer / Wednesday, Jan. 1)

Nisman: The Prosecutor, the President, and the Spy, Season 1

This conspiracy doc tells the story of Argentine lawyer Alberto Nisman, who was found dead in 2015, the day before he was to give testimony that would have implicated then-president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner in a collusion plot helping cover up the Iranian government's involvement in a 1994 terrorist attack on the Buenos Aires Jewish community that killed 85 people. It's a story that must be seen to be believed. (Trailer / Wednesday, Jan. 1)

The Circle, Season 1

It's very hard to explain what The Circle is. It's a reality show where people are sequestered in an apartment building and communicate through an app. I guess you could say it's sort of like Catfish meets Big Brother, but that's not exactly right. You'll just have to watch it. (Trailer / Wednesday, Jan. 1)

Sex, Explained

Another limited series from the Explained documentary franchise. It's pretty self-explanatory what it's about. Janelle Monae narrates. (Trailer / Thursday, Jan. 2)

Thieves of the Wood, Season 1

If you've ever wanted to see a Belgian take on a sexy, violent period piece, now's your chance. This series is about a Robin Hood-esque highwayman in 18th century Belgium. (Trailer / Thursday, Jan. 2)

