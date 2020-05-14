Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? We're here to help! Here is a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of May 15-21.

There's an interesting pattern to Netflix's new releases this week. A lot of things are coming in twos. There are two shows with magicians, two shows from Colombia, two things about evil corporations, and two shows with flowers in the title. It's a light week for major releases, so go ahead and enjoy the lower-stakes pleasures of Magic for Humans and The Big Flower Fight.

All titles debut on Friday, May 15 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

If you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, click over to our Watch This Now! page. If you'd like to see what's coming out on Netflix in May, here are our Editors' Picks for Netflix's May releases and everything that's coming to the service in the month.

The Biggest Releases

Magic for Humans, Season 3

If you need a little light to cut through all this darkness, Magic for Humans will *presto* make the day a little better. Comedian/host/warlock Justin Willman stars in this series that attempts to tie the wonder of magic with the universality of being human by performing illusions that highlight what it means to be alive. It's part street magic and part sketch show, with some insane tricks that Willman promises are not the result of camera tricks or post-production cheating, just new updates on classic techniques from the olden days. As you can see in the trailer above, Willman performs magic in the buff at a nudist colony, proving he's got nothing up his sleeve (and hopefully anywhere else). -Tim Surette

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

The prolific actor and comedian is back for another stand-up special, his third for Netflix. This one is about topics like embracing his 50s and finding love again. That's right, the guy who has a famous bit about how his text message autofill assumes he's typing "I hate" is trying out a positive mental attitude. And this special has a pretty novel gimmick: a post-credits sequence that's another hourlong special entirely, from comic Bob Rubin, presented by Oswalt. Netflix is in a generous mood. (Trailer / Tuesday, May 19)

The Best Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in April

Everything Else

White Lines, Season 1

Netflix returns to its favorite place, Cocaine Island, for this mystery thriller from Money Heist creator Álex Pina. A woman from Manchester goes to Ibiza to investigate the disappearance of her brother, a DJ, from the party island 20 years earlier. Brits-doing-crime-in-Spain reminds me of the classic movie Sexy Beast, but that's not necessarily the vibe of this series. But it does look like a lot of fun. Total sidebar, but one of my deeply held beliefs is if "White Lines" came out today, it would still be a hit. Rang dang diggity dang-a-dang.

Chichipatos, Season 1

This goofy Colombian comedy follows the Unremarkable Juanquini, a second-rate kids' party magician who accidentally makes a wanted drug lord disappear, which gets him in a lot of trouble. Between this and Magic for Humans, fans of magic are getting spoiled this week. (Trailer)

I Love You, Stupid

Game of Thrones' Natalia Tena stars in this Spanish comedy about a sad sack guy who's still single and living at home at the age of 35, and so he decides to make some changes in his life to make himself more attractive. But then he reconnects with Raquel (Tena), his old neighbor, who likes him for who he is, even though he's stupid. It seems like maybe they still like Woody Allen in Spain! (Trailer)

Inhuman Resources, Season 1

This cynical French thriller follows a long out-of-work former HR executive who lands an interview for a job at a giant, evil corporation that he'll do anything to secure — even kill people at the company's behest. It's another international production about the evils of capitalism, which, personally, I can't get enough of. (Trailer)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Season 5

The final season of this woke He-Man spin-off reboot finds Adora in the final showdown with the evil Horde Prime and trying to resolve her complicated relationship with her frenemy Catra. (Trailer)

La reina de Indias y el conquistador, Season 1

An indigenous woman who was betrayed and exploited by a Spanish conquistador seeks revenge in this soapy period piece from Colombia. Good for her, I say. (Trailer / Saturday, May 16)

The Big Flower Fight, Season 1

Another reality competition show, this time about floral arranging. "Floral arranging" is underselling it, actually, as they're actually making living sculptures out of flowers and foliage. If you like the gentle style of competition common to British reality shows that aren't Love Island, you'll like this. (Trailer / Monday, May 18)

Sweet Magnolias, Season 1

JoAnna Garcia Swisher stars in this Hallmark-style romantic drama based on the novel series by Sherryl Woods about a divorced woman in South Carolina getting her groove back with a little help from her friends — and her son's sexy baseball coach. The trailer advocates drinking as a form of problem solving. (Trailer / Tuesday, May 19)

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

The Broadway phenom and star of The Politician does a concert film while wearing extremely high-waisted pants. The setlist has no songs from Dear Evan Hansen, the musical for which he won a Tony, but it has a lot of songs from his album Sing to Me Instead, as well as covers of songs by Elton John and Stevie Wonder. (Trailer / Wednesday, May 20)

Blood & Water, Season 1

Netflix is on a mission to collect a teen drama from every nation on Earth, and this is South Africa's. A poor girl starts attending a wealthy boarding school after she suspects one of the students there may be her long-lost sister. She gets caught up in the school's seductive lifestyle, but can these rich people be trusted? You know they can't! (Trailer / Wednesday, May 20)

Rebelión de los Godinez (The Mutiny of the Worker Bees)

An iconoclastic and nonconformist young man takes a job at a tech company and successfully leads an uprising of nine-to-fivers against their cruel bosses in this playfully class-conscious Mexican comedy. (Trailer / Wednesday May, 20)

Stop searching, start watching! TV Guide's Watch This Now! page has even more TV recommendations. And check out our picks for the best Netflix shows and movies to watch in May.

The 52 Netflix Originals You Should Be Watching