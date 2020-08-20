A new week means new Netflix releases! Here are the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of Aug. 21-27.

This week's batch looks kind of like the in-flight programming you'd find when flying from one end of the world to the other. There's a ton of international shows and movies, there's plenty of stuff for kids, and there's a wild show that used to be on broadcast television that you never got into when it first came out but now people are telling you to watch. It's essentially Netflix's plan for world domination in action.

All titles debut on Friday, Aug. 21 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases

Lucifer, Season 5, Part 1

The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he was canceled. Lucifer, the cult hit that debuted on Fox, was canceled after three seasons before Netflix swooped in to save it. This will be the second season on the streamer, which has already renewed Lucifer for a sixth and final season. This time around, Lucifer is back in hell while his twin brother Michael comes to Earth to take over his life! So we're at that point in the series, eh? Word is it's really good, and will satisfy the Lucifer faithful. The first eight episodes of Season 5 drop Friday, with the final eight coming at a later date.

Aggretsuko, Season 3

Hands down the best animated series about a red panda who does death metal karaoke at night, Aggretsuko is for everyone who harbors a dark side. The anime is more than just Sanrio cuteness overload, though. With storylines about aggressive male bosses and hostile work environments, it's actually a sharp satire of a male-dominated industry with a strong female character. (Trailer / Thursday, Aug. 27)

Everything Else

Trinkets, Season 2

Women be shoppin', but the women of Trinkets be shopliftin'. The second and final season of this wiggity-woke female friendship drama follows three high schoolers in Portland who went from strangers to besties because of their common bond of five finger discounts. So what will they do in Season 2? More stealing, underage drinking, and other poor choices. Ahhh, to be young and dumb! (Tuesday, Aug. 25)

Hoops, Season 1

Attention 13-year-old boys: You need to watch this animated series starring the voice of New Girl's Jake Johnson as a high school basketball coach who can't stop saying naughty words and talking about his penis. You'll laugh as he says "penis" over and over again. You'll double over when he yells the F-word four times instead of making an actual joke. You'll be left breathless when he goes deep into descriptions about hand jobs. Anyone not 13 years old will probably turn this off after a minute. (Trailer; warning: really lazy use of NSFW language)

Alien TV, Season 1

If anyone knows the creators of the toddlers show Floogals -- about adorable aliens who come to Earth to learn about humans and life on Earth — tell them they should sue whoever makes Alien TV because it's the exact same thing. (Trailer / Trailer for Floogals)

Class of '83

This Netflix India original crime drama film is like Police Academy if there wasn't a guy who made funny noises with his mouth and it was instead about a cop who was relegated to dean of a cop training facility, where he trained some lethal assassins. (Trailer)

Dark Forces (Fuego Negro), Season 1

Haunted houses are tired. Haunted hotels are wired. This Mexican series follows a criminal on the hunt for information about his missing sister, so he checks into a seedy hotel and things get weird. (Trailer)

Rust Valley Restorers, Season 3

All across Canada, many classic cars are going neglected and could use your help. Mike Hall does his best to care for these abandoned and abused vehicles. [Sarah McLachlan music plays]. (Trailer)

The Sleepover

Grab a juice box, have two servings of dessert, stay up 'til 10:30 p.m., and watch this movie about two kids who, during a sleepover, discover that their mom (Malin Akerman) is a former high-end cat burglar in witness protection and must save her after she's kidnapped. It's like Spy Kids, but Netflixified. Between this and Alien TV, I'm beginning to think that Netflix's strategy is to steal everything and package it up differently. (Trailer)

Emily's Wonder Lab, Season 1

Kids, don't even think of getting a liberal arts degree. Xploration Station host Emily Calandrelli gets young ones into STEM with the scientific method proven to pique their interest: lots and lots of slime. Forget distance learning, this is edutainment that your kid needs. (Trailer / Tuesday, Aug. 25)

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, Series premiere

[Sing the title to the tune of "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star."] Another Korean romantic drama, this time about a pianist who moves to a small town where she finds hope and love. This also is in the running for weirdest trailer of 2020. New episodes air weekly. (Trailer / Wednesday, Aug. 26)

La vengaza de Analia (Ana's Revenge), Season 1

This Colombian telenovela follows a political strategist who aims to take down a presidential candidate who killed her mom 30 years prior. That seems like a pretty good reason not to vote for someone. (Trailer / Wednesday, Aug. 26)

Million Dollar Beach House, Season 1

The real estate reality genre moves to the Hamptons in this series that features regular people you don't know who are engaged in petty arguments you don't care about while they sell houses that you will never be able to afford. Truly a show for the common person. (Trailer / Wednesday, Aug. 26)

Rising Phoenix

A fascinating documentary about the Paralympic Games. (Trailer / Wednesday, Aug. 26)

