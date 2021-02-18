Best New Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week: Ginny & Georgia, Canine Intervention

The best new shows and movies on Netflix this week are pretty sparse -- only nine new titles! -- but they do include the mother-daughter dramedy Ginny & Georgia, which starts off like a cute, updated Gilmore Girls but then kind of becomes a thriller when you realize the mom did a bunch of things that Lorelai Gilmore would never do. Dog lovers with tough exteriors will definitely want to check out the dog rehab show Canine Intervention, and Peter Dinklage plays a mob boss who's after a con artist in the Netflix original film I Care a Lot. Below are all the new releases on Netflix for the week of Feb. 19-25, 2021.

All titles debut on Friday, Feb. 19 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

Watch This Now Looking for your next binge? TV Guide editors handpick the shows that are actually worth watching and deliver daily recommendations straight to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, we have plenty. If you'd like to see what's coming out on Netflix in February, here's everything that's coming to the service in the month.







The Biggest Releases

Ginny & Georgia, Season 1

"We're like the Gilmore girls but with bigger boobs," Georgia (Brianne Howey) says in the first episode of this high-energy series, and that about sums it up. The mother-daughter dramedy follows Georgia as she hauls her 15-year-old daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and nine-year-old son Austin from Texas to a small town in Massachusetts for two reasons: to start over after Georgia's husband suddenly dies, and to run away from a closet full of skeletons. It's part teen drama as Ginny explores a new high school and part mystery thriller as Georgia's dangerous secrets come to chase her down. [Wednesday, Feb. 24]



I Care a Lot

Rosamund Pike stars as -- wait, I'm burying the lede here. Peter Dinklage stars as a mob boss in this film about a con artist (Pike) who swindles old folks -- Dianne Wiest, in this case -- out of their money under the guise of being their legal guardian. But when her latest mark turns out to have connections to the criminal world, things get wacky! This looks fun! [Trailer]



The Best Shows and Movies to Watch on Hulu, Amazon, and Netflix in February

Everything Else

Canine Intervention, Season 1

Fact: There's nothing better than a tough guy who loves animals. Northern California-based dog trainer Jas Leverette has tats of dogs up and down his arms, grew up in Oakland, and had a rough childhood that helped him develop a love of dogs. Now he trains behaviorally challenged pooches to become great family pets for frustrated owners. It's emotional and rewarding, with Jas this generation's Cesar Millan, but much cooler. [Wednesday, Feb. 24]



Tribes of Europa, Season 1

Remember that NBC show Revolution? This looks like the German version of that, with technology failing in the future and reverting society back to a post-apocalyptic wasteland of tribes vying for power. Also, remember that Revolution wasn't very good. [Trailer]



Classmates Minus

This buddy comedy from Taiwan follows four middle-aged lifelong friends dealing with their unfulfilled dreams. Join the club, dudes! [Trailer / Saturday, Feb. 20]



Brian Regan: On the Rocks

I remember when Brian Regan was part of the stand-up comedy resurgence of the 1980s. Well, he's still telling jokes. [Trailer / Tuesday, Feb. 23]



The Best TV Shows to Watch Right Now

Pelé

Pelé was great at soccer, so of course, he deserves all the documentaries filmmakers want to make about him. This one mixes him kicking balls into nets with political upheaval in his home country of Brazil. [Trailer / Tuesday, Feb. 23]



Geez & Ann

Not to be confused with Ginny & Georgia, this Indonesian romantic movie follows two youngsters who fall in love and then realize that it ain't all peaches and gravy. But what I really like about this film is that the hunky guy wears glasses. That would never happen in an American movie. [Trailer / Thursday, Feb. 25]



High-Rise Invasion

The popular anime about a high school girl who finds herself in a weird world where skyscrapers are connected by suspension bridges and masked weirdos try to kill her -- oh THIS idea again? -- gets its TV adaptation. [Trailer / Thursday, Feb. 25]



Looking for more? Check out our picks for the best Netflix shows and movies to watch in February.

PHOTOS: The Best Netflix Originals of 2020