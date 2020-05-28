Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? We're here to help! Here is a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of May 29-June 4.

I'm gonna keep it 💯 with you, this is the worst week for new releases on Netflix I can recall seeing since TV Guide started doing this weekly roundup. The biggest release is the Steve Carell comedy series Space Force, but Space Force is terrible. Later in the week, there's the final season of Fuller House, a show that was never made with the intention of being "good" in any traditional sense. And that's about it! There are only eight new releases the whole week. I guess Somebody Feed Phil is a nice little show.

All titles debut on Friday, May 29 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases

Space Force, Season 1

Let me be clear, this is a case where "biggest" is not synonymous with "best." The workplace comedy reunion of The Office's Steve Carell and Greg Daniels is a creative flop. Carell plays a general placed in charge of the newest branch of the military, the Space Force, and has to try to get it off the ground despite being surrounded by incompetence, from his own, to the people who work for him, to the President's. A lot of money went into it, with well-rendered special effects and a supporting cast stacked with ringers like John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, and Ben Schwartz, but the jokes are too few and not funny.

Fuller House, The Final Season

It's hard to say exactly what season of Fuller House this is, since Netflix has broken up the season-by-season release schedule of this family comedy in hard-to-follow ways, so let's just call it quits. The Full House sequel series wraps up in this batch of episodes. It probably won't feature an appearance by either of the Olsen twins, and it definitely won't feature an appearance by Lori Loughlin. (Tuesday, June 2 / Trailer)

Everything Else

Somebody Feed Phil, Season 3

Unassuming, endearingly dorky Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal is back for more culinary adventures around the world in Season 3 of this entertaining food travel show. Locations visited this season include Montreal, Marrakesh, Seoul, and Chicago. It's probably a tough watch right now, since it involves getting on planes and going to restaurants.

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room

Indian stand-up comic and musician Kenny Sebastian gets his first Netflix special, a mix of jokes and songs with an introspective, self-deprecating bent. (Trailer)

True: Rainbow Rescue

True and her purple cat sidekick Bartleby go on a journey to the end of the Neverending Rainbow to find the great explorer Dillydally, while learning about the meaning of friendship on the way. This is something special for the kids. (Tuesday, June 2 / Trailer)

Spelling the Dream

A spiritual sequel to the Oscar-nominated 2002 documentary Spellbound, this feature follows four Indian American children as they prepare for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which has been dominated by Indian American kids for the past 20 years (though not this year, because the Bee was canceled due to the pandemic). (Wednesday, June 3 / Trailer)

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga

From what I can tell about this anime series, it's pretty similar plot-wise to the video game Street Fighter. Baki, a super-strong fighter, enters a tournament where muscly guys fight one-on-one. One guy is even clearly modeled after Balrog, Street Fighter's Mike Tyson-inspired boxer. (Thursday, June 4 / Trailer)

Can You Hear Me?/M'entends-tu?, Season 1

Three female friends living in a poor neighborhood rely on each other for support as they deal with bad boyfriends, dysfunctional families, and substance abuse in this gritty but hopeful French Canadian series. Celine Dion is nowhere to be found. (Thursday, June 4 / Trailer)

