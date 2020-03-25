Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? We're here to help! Here is a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of March 20-26.

One small silver lining as we enter the second full week of coronavirus-induced societal shutdown is that Netflix has a robust lineup of new shows and movies coming online. The biggest word-of-mouth hit is probably going to be stranger-than-fiction true crime limited series Tiger King, but there's plenty of other worthy stuff, too, like Spanish class-conscious psychological thriller The Platform and moving German-American limited series Unorthodox, among over a dozen other new offerings this week. This week feels especially heavy on kid stuff, which is maybe a blessing if yours are home. And after the kids are put to bed, you could watch sexy Sigmund Freud fight a literal demon on the hilariously ahistorical Freud.

All titles debuted Friday, Mar. 20 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases



Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, Limited Series

Netflix's latest true crime miniseries is really nuts even by the standards of true crime miniseries. It tells the story of Joe Exotic, a private zoo operator who was arrested for hiring hitmen to kill an animal rights activist who was trying to shut him down. The docuseries makes it seem like everyone involved in the big cat industry is a larger-than-life personality, and none are larger than Joe, a charismatic gun-toting gay polygamist who won't let anyone tell him what to do with his big cats. You can tell the filmmakers started out trying to make an issue-driven documentary about animal welfare, and then it turned into something else while they were filming it. It's a truly wild journey that's the absolute perfect binge for right now.

The Letter for the King, Season 1

In his review for TV Guide, Keith Phipps describes The Letter for the King as a young adult Game of Thrones that "hopes to be the next big fantasy hit, but for the junior high-and-younger crowd (or really anyone who likes their fantasy stories with a lower body count, zero beheadings, and only the tamest sort of sensuality)." It follows an aspiring knight named Tiuri (Amir Wilson) who goes on a familiar coming-of-age fantasy quest across the kingdoms of Unauwen, Dagonaut and Eviellan. (Trailer)

The Platform

The latest in a worldwide wave of movies about class struggle that includes Oscar winners like Parasite and Joker, this Spanish thriller is set in a dystopian prison where a glorious feast is laid out on a platform that starts on the top floor and descends through the tall building, so that every level below has to eat what's left over after the floor above them has their go. And the people at the top take more than they need. It's not a subtle metaphor, but polemics aren't supposed to be subtle. (Trailer)

Everything Else

Tom Segura: Ball Hog

Stand-up comic Tom Segura is back for his fourth hour-long special. This one is as raunchy and cranky as the rest. If you think it's funny to suggest people who have speakerphone conversations in public should be summarily executed, you'll like this. If you don't think that's funny, Tom Segura will enjoy your disapproval even more than if you did. (Tuesday, March 24)

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story

This documentary tells the story of Argentine race car driver Juan Manuel Fangio, one of the greatest drivers of all time, who won five Formula One world championships in the '50s with no protective gear or safety features on his cars. (Trailer)

Archibald's Next Big Thing, Season 2

Tony Hale's animated kids series about an excitable chicken is back for a second season. (Trailer)

Buddi, Season 1

Colorful shapes for children under 4. (Trailer)

Dino Girl Gauko, Season 2

Cute anime for kids about a girl who turns into a dinosaur when she loses her temper. Almost certainly created by a parent. (Trailer)

Greenhouse Academy, Season 4

This live-action thriller for tweens returns for another season of mystery and intrigue at an elite boarding school. (Trailer)

Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, Limited Series

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer stars in this biographical series about Madam C.J. Walker, whose hair care empire made her the wealthiest self-made businesswoman in America in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. We wish the show was a little better. (Trailer)

Ultras

A drama set amongst the ganglike culture of Italian ultras, or violent gangs of superfans of football clubs. Even the scariest Philadelphia Eagles fan has nothing on these guys. (Trailer)

Freud, Season 1

This batsh-- insane German-language series imagines Sigmund Freud, the father of psychoanalysis, as a sexy young man who becomes a Sherlock Holmes-ian detective trying to solve a murder using his untested theories. During the course of his investigation, he uncovers an occult conspiracy of evil hypnotists who do blood magic to summon a demon. This would be a good one to rag on with your friends in a Netflix Party. (Trailer / Monday, March 23)

Sol Levante

From Netflix: "An experimental project between Netflix and Production I.G, one of the leading anime production companies in Japan, to produce the world's first 4K HDR native hand-drawn anime short." I don't know what it's about. There's no trailer, only this promo video, and searching for it on Netflix brings up no results. Mysterious! (Monday, March 23)

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

The Obamas executive-produced this documentary about Camp Jened, a revolutionary summer camp for disabled teenagers in the '70s, where they felt free for the first time. (Trailer / Wednesday, March 25)

Curtiz

A biopic of director Michael Curtiz as he fought with the studio while making Casablanca, which history has vindicated as one of the greatest films of all time. It's an English-language Hungarian production. English-language Central European movies are a new content source for Netflix (See also: Polish-made Bill Pullman starrer The Coldest Game). I guess you could call it Hungarywood? (Trailer / Wednesday, March 25)

The Occupant (Hogar)

When a formerly wealthy executive loses everything, he becomes obsessed with the family that's living in his old apartment...and he still has the keys. A psychological thriller from Spain. (Trailer / Wednesday, March 25)

Signs, Season 1

A new police commander tries to solve a murder that resembles a long-ago cold case in a town where the code of silence is strong in this Polish crime drama. (No trailer / Wednesday, March 25)

YooHoo to the Rescue, Season 3

Basically Paw Patrol for slightly younger kids. (Trailer / Wednesday, March 25)

7Seeds, Season 2

Survivors try to rebuild society in post-apocalyptic Japan in Season 2 of this anime. (Trailer / Thursday, March 26)

Unorthodox, Limited Series

This limited drama series follows Esty (Shira Haas), a young woman who tries to flee from a repressive life in an Orthodox Jewish community in Brooklyn and get a new start in Berlin. It's a rich character piece based on a memoir by Deborah Feldman that's beautifully shot and fueled by a riveting performance from Haas. It's a German production that's also partially in English and Yiddish. (Trailer / Thursday, March 26)

