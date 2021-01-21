Best New Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week: Fate: The Winx Saga, Outlander Season 4

The best new shows and movies on Netflix this week include the Netflix debut of Outlander Season 4, the premiere of the live-action Winx Club adaptation Fate: The Winx Saga, and the second season of one of the hottest reality shows on television. There's something for everyone this week, whether you need a kids show (Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous), a sex comedy (Bonding), or anything in between. Below are all the new releases on Netflix for the week of Jan. 22-28, 2021.

All titles debut on Friday, Jan. 22 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases

Fate: The Winx Saga, Season 1

Not every animated series needs to be adapted into a gritty live-action series; case in point... this. But if you're a fan of YA fairy dramas then you probably don't care whether this is good or not. Fate: The Winx Saga, an adaptation of the Nickelodeon cartoon Winx Club, isn't good, but it gets the job done as another supernatural series about attractive teenagers using new powers, dealing with all the drama of high school, and saving the world from something very bad. In other words, you've seen it before elsewhere in the very crowded genre, but you'll watch it anyway.



Blown Away, Season 2

The list of reality competition shows based around a niche art is unnecessarily long, but one of the best is this Netflix series featuring glass-blowers going at it in sweltering temperatures. There's nothing that different in the format from other series of its ilk, except the gorgeous handcrafted glass sculptures that are made in this one and the fact that one tiny mistake can lead to a shattering disappointment. [Trailer]



Finally on Netflix

Outlander, Season 4

Thy loins shall be quenched, fair madam! For those of you who don't subscribe to Starz, the end of your long wait for Season 4 is nigh. Season 4, which aired on Starz in 2018, finally hits Netflix, following Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in the New World seeking passage back to Scotland. That doesn't exactly happen, but all the romantic drama, time-warping sci-fi, and primitive survival adventure does. Binge this and then begin your painful wait for Netflix to acquire streaming rights to Season 5. [Trailer]



Everything Else

The White Tiger

Executive produced by Ava DuVernay and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and adapted from the Man Booker Prize-winning novel by Aravind Adiga, The White Tiger is a gritty but darkly comedic look at an Indian villager's rise from poor servant of an annoyingly rich couple who mistreat him to successful entrepreneur on account of his cunning and ambition. This flick looks like it's got some moxie.



Busted!, Season 3

This Korean television series is part reality show, part scripted series, part variety show, and part very hard to describe. Korean celebrities play detective and try to solve a case that's partly scripted and partly not. I think I got that right? [Trailer]



Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Season 2

In this animated spin-off of the popular movie franchise, you'll once again root for the dinosaurs as the kids try to live long enough to file a hefty lawsuit against InGen and Jurassic World. [Trailer]



So My Grandma's a Lesbian!

What if Grace and Frankie, but instead of the husbands coming out in their 70s, it was the women? This Spanish movie looks to answer that question. [Trailer]



Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce), Season 1

Women working at a radio show fight each other over men in this Korean rom-com with a weekly rollout. [Trailer / Saturday, Jan. 23]



Go Dog Go, Season 1

The greatest kids book for learning about both prepositions and funny hats gets turned into a Netflix series with many "paw" puns. [Trailer / Tuesday, Jan. 26]



Bonding, Season 2

No kink shaming allowed in this BDSM buddy comedy about two besties trying to repair their reputations in New York City's sex dungeon community. [Trailer / Wednesday, Jan. 27]



Penguin Bloom

If you are wondering whether someone is a robot or not, have them watch this emotional drama, starring Naomi Watts and Andrew Lincoln's Australian accent, about a paralyzed woman who gets help from a feathered metaphor. [Trailer / Wednesday, Jan. 27]



