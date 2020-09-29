Many of the best new shows on Netflix this week are going to have an element of terror to them, because we've turned our calendars to October. When October 1 hits, it's basically Halloween for the next 31 days. No other holiday has such a long run up to it; even Christmas is overshadowed because Thanksgiving to the end of the year is just a blur. But Halloween? The supermarket is full of candy, pumpkins are all over porches, and the TV and movies are always scarier.

But it's not all trick-or-treating. This week sees the debut of a new rom-com that could also be called An American Marketer in Paris, as well as a emotional documentary dealing with death... but not in a scary way! And if you've been wondering what all the fuss about Schitt's Creek is, then you're in luck.

All titles debut on Friday, Oct. 2 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

If you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, we have plenty. If you'd like to see the best of what's coming out on Netflix in October, here are our Editors' Picks for Netflix's October releases and everything that's coming to the service in the month.





The Biggest Releases

Emily in Paris, Season 1

Created by Sex and the City's Darren Star, Emily in Paris is a new romantic comedy series wrapped up inside a bit of a workplace comedy. It stars Lily Collins as a successful millennial with a master's degree in marketing who moves to Paris to lend an American perspective to the company her Chicago-based firm recently acquired. Although she's there for work, Emily naturally discovers a lot about herself (and love) in the City of Light. If you like Younger, which Star also created, or perhaps Freeform's The Bold Type, you're going to love this show. -Kaitlin Thomas

Dick Johnson is Dead

Death doesn't have to be all boo hoo this, painful screaming that. It's a fact of existence and should be celebrated as such. Director Kirsten Johnson follows up her sentimental film Cameraperson with this touching and surprisingly heartfelt Sundance hit about her dad, who is very much alive but is living with dementia. Looking to capture her dad's journey towards the end, Johnson embellishes his life with fantastical sequences that honor her father with some dark humor, including scenes that show how he could die. It's the right way to honor death by celebrating life. (Trailer)

The Best New Shows to Watch This Fall





Finally on Netflix

Schitt's Creek, Season 6

Pop TV's charming comedy couldn't even stay in its chair during this year's Emmys, as it kept walking to the podium while it swept all the comedy awards: Outstanding Comedy, Best Actor (Eugene Levy), Amazing Actress (Catherine O'Hara), Wonderful Supporting Actor (Dan Levy), and Greatest Supporting Female Actor (Annie Murphy), as well as awards for Wow These People Write Good and Let's Give Those Guys Behind the Camera an Award Too. The Canadian series about a wealthy family who loses everything except a small town they bought as a joke started off quiet but became a critics' hit for its warmth as a wholesome family comedy. This is the final season, so binge away.

The 100, Season 7

Speaking of final seasons, The CW's drama about teen delinquents sent to test the habitability of a post-apocalyptic Earth (what could go wrong?) just ended, and now the last chapter heads to Netflix. (Thursday, Oct. 7 / Trailer)





The Adam Sandler Release

Hubie Halloween

A lot of people give Adam Sandler guff for churning out cinematic slop at Bollywood rates, but he's living his best life and I respect him for that. Go on Adam, make another fun feature film with Paul Blart while Netflix adds another zero to the end of your exorbitant contract and have a blast. Who cares what the movie is about? You already knew whether you were gonna watch it as soon as you read "Adam Sandler." I'm going to eat a few edibles and enjoy this. (Wednesday, Oct. 7)





Everything Else

Vampires vs. The Bronx

I loved Attack the Block. This looks like Attack the Block. Except we're replacing aliens with vampires and London with the Bronx. The horror comedy is about a group of Black kids who notice that some white vampires are moving into their neighborhood, so they band together to fight them off. It's Lost Boys, but about gentrification.

The Binding

This scary-looking Italian horror film follows a woman who visits her fiancé's mother in Southern Italy, where a curse tells her, "You're too skinny, have another plate of lasagna!" And it also wants to take her daughter. (Trailer)

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween

In this holiday special of the popular kids cartoon about anthropomorphic toddler cars, Cory and his friends go trick-or-treating for king-size candy bars on the bad side of town. Shouldn't they be trick-or-treating for gas or transmission fluid? What is a car gonna do with candy? This is why I got banned from my kid's preschool storytime. (Trailer)

Song Exploder, Season 1

Based on the podcast, Song Exploder sits down with popular musicians to learn how they put together their hit songs. This season's artists include Alicia Keys, R.E.M., and Ty Dolla $ign. I'm sure they'll be totally humble about it, too. And then, I hope, they put the song on a stick of dynamite and KABLAMMO. (Trailer)

The Best New TV Shows of 2020 to Binge-Watch

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The famous natural historian and narrator of the Planet Earth documentaries gets a documentary about his life, as well as his thoughts on how the planet has changed. Will we get a look at his peculiar mating rituals? Tune in to find out. (Trailer / Sunday, Oct. 4)

StarBeam: Halloween Hero

Pre-tween superhero StarBeam is ready to chill out and chow down on some Halloween candy but Captain Fishbeard comes down to f--- it all up in this special. (Trailer / Tuesday, Oct. 6)

To the Lake, Season 1

This Russian series shows what happens to society when an outbreak forces humankind to fight for survival at all costs in a preview of 2021. (Trailer / Wednesday, Oct. 7)

Stop searching, start watching! TV Guide's Watch This Now! page has even more TV recommendations. And check out our picks for the best Netflix shows and movies to watch in September.

PHOTOS: The Best Netflix Originals of 2020 So Far