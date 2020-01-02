Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? Here is a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of Jan. 3-9.

Did you have a busy winter break? Of course you did, because Netflix dropped a ton of shows in the last week of December knowing that you would be off work looking for a diversion from contemplating all the horrible things you've done over the past year. Well, I hope you don't mind wrestling with your demons, because the new Netflix content dries up this week with just five releases, only two of which premiere on Netflix's usual atomic drop day of Friday. Give them a watch, and spend the rest of the time thinking of all the ways you'll disappoint your parents in 2020!

All titles are out Friday, Jan. 3 unless otherwise noted.

If you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, click over to our Watch This Now! page.

The Biggest Releases



Dracula, Season 1

You know the story of Count Dracula, old dude who sucked blood, turned into a bat, loved chocolate-y cereal, yada yada yada. But this new take on Bram Stoker's Dracula comes from Sherlock creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, meaning it's much better than NBC's atrocious 2013 Dracula and, at least early on, eschews much of the count's womanizing for a story about Jonathan Harker's wrongful imprisonment at the claws of Dracula (and possible forbidden romance!!). There's gaslighting, creeps in boxes in Dracula's basement, and fingernails getting torn off. Hell yeah! Get some, Drac. The three-episode season just wrapped in the U.K. (Saturday, Jan. 4)

Cheer, Season 1

The sport of cheerleading is having a moment on television right now, with this docuseries about the top cheerleading college in the nation and USA's deliciously dark drama Dare Me, and when we're all done with this, our misconceptions about cheerleaders being relentlessly cheerful will be flipped into the air to land face-first on the mat. Cheer, from the very capable producers of Last Chance U, is all about the guts, blood, and broken ankles of the incredibly physical sport, showing off the intensity that goes into making the Navarro College Cheerleading squad, which has won 14 national championships since 2000 despite being a junior college in a tiny Texas town. If you're into slow-mo replay of human pyramids falling down and sub-100-pound girls getting concussions after getting kicked in the face — or are into some inspiring stories about people who found their way through cheerleading — this is for you. (Wednesday, Jan. 8 / Trailer)

Everything Else

Anne with an E, Season 3

If you're Canadian, go ahead and skip this as the season already aired up there, but if you're not from America's hat, CHECK OUT THIS BRAND-NEW SHOW! It's the final season of the series, which is an adaptation of Lucy Maude Montgomery's 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables, and follows the ebullient orphan Anne as she charms her way into your icy, cold heart. In this final round, Anne will search out her lineage, which takes her back to the orphanage she grew up in.

All the Freckles in the World

The new kid in school has his eyes set on the prettiest girl on campus in this Mexican film that's like Pretty in Pink but if it was gender-swapped and had a really big soccer storyline. (Trailer)

Go! Go! Cory Carson, Season 1

If you're a 4-year-old, two things: Congratulations on being able to read well before you're supposed to, and this show about an adorable little putt-putt car is perfect for your infantile mind. (Trailer / Saturday, Jan. 4)

Stop searching, start watching! TV Guide's Watch This Now! page has even more TV recommendations.

The 52 Netflix Originals You Should Be Watching

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS)