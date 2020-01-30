Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? Here is a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6.

Some market talk here, but it has a point, I promise. Netflix has pretty much penetrated as much of the American market as it can (if stubborn holdouts haven't subscribed yet, will they ever?), so really, the opportunity for growth and profit comes from its potential global audience. That's why this week's round of releases, which is largely made up of international series, might start to look like the norm rather than the oddity. We've got titles from Japan, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, and more this week, so get your binger's passport stamped and don't be afraid to pop on the English dub. Plus, if you like staring into the eyes of cold-hearted killers or Taylor Swift (is there a difference, really?), you're covered there, too.

All titles are out Friday, Jan. 31 unless otherwise noted.

The Biggest Releases



BoJack Horseman, Season 6 Pt. 2

This is it for television's greatest talking, depressed, alcoholic horse (Spirit is second greatest; you know that stallion has problems!). BoJack Horseman rolls out its eight final episodes, dropping the three-kids-in-a-trenchcoat humor (we miss you, Vincent Adultman) in favor of giving BoJack the proper solemn sendoff. Rumor has it that one of these is an all-time classic for the series, and the ending is supposedly polarizing, which sounds perfect for a show that dared to be so much more than just another adult cartoon.

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana

You may think you know Taylor Swift just because you have spy cameras set up all over her house and you're perched in a tree stand with high-powered binoculars staring into her bedroom right now, but you don't really know her at all. This Taylor-approved documentary gives you a better look into her life as a put-upon pop star wrestling with being the voice of a small army and being true to herself even if it means alienating part of her audience. It's a bit polished and likely staged, but there are some fascinating real moments in there, too. (Trailer)

Everything Else



The Pharmacist, Season 1

Hey, we made a movie called The Accountant, I guess we can have a TV show called The Pharmacist. But this is a docuseries about a pill-peddler who tragically lost his son to the crack epidemic, and vowed to stop drugs from destroying his community. But rather than focus on illegal drugs, he set his sights on opioid addiction, which was just in its infancy when he took action. It's pretty serious stuff and this guy seems pretty cool. What are you doing to make the world a better place? And no, knocking things off your Netflix queue doesn't count. (Wednesday, Feb. 5)

I Am a Killer, Season 2

Convicted murderers tell you why they did it from their rooms at the crowbar hotel. It's like your own personal Mindhunter. Put it on fast-forward and it's like speed dating! (Trailer)

37 Seconds

This tear-jerking film from Japan follows a young erotic comic book artist with cerebral palsy who goes on a personal adventure to gain life experience. Reading between the lines, "life experience" means "sex." (Trailer)

Diablero, Season 2

In this Mexican series, a crew of demon hunters does what they do best. They hunt demons. I thought that was implied! (Trailer)

Luna Nera, Season 1

Are witches still cool? Did the Charmed remake kill them? Are we still saying how ahead of its time The Secret Circle was? If you don't have witch fatigue, then check out this Italian series about spell-casting babes taking on the patriarchy in olden times. (Trailer)

Ragnorak

A brawny high schooler might be the key to stopping legendary giants (and climate change!) in this Norwegian folklore-tinged supernatural thriller. It's hard to tell if this looks great or it's just because it's Scandinavian. (Trailer)

The Silent War (Sordo)

This stylish war film from Spain follows a soldier who goes deaf and must survive WWII. (Trailer / Monday, Feb. 3)

Team Kaylie, Part 3

Tweeeeeeens, your favorite fake reality star is back for more madcap adventures from her court-ordered assignment as a wilderness camp counselor. This time, she's getting an offer for her own show in New York City, so she must find a way to let her campers down gently so she can ditch them for easy, fleeting fame. (Trailer / Monday, Feb. 3)

Tom Papa: You're Doing Great!

Comedian Tom Papa talks about how awful children are and how difficult it is to be alive. Tell me something I don't know, Tom. (Trailer / Tuesday, Feb. 4)

Cagaster of an Insect Cage

I am convinced that anime series are titled through the process of drunken MadLibs. This one's about a disease that turns the infected into giant carnivorous insects. (Trailer / Thursday, Feb. 6)

