Best New Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week: Amy Poehler's Moxie, Murder Among the Mormons

Looking for the best new shows and movies on Netflix this week? Well, Netflix has a pretty quiet week, on account of the fact that there's only nine new releases. But at least one of them is Amy Poehler's film Moxie, about a young woman who kicks the patriarchy in the balls at her high school when she starts a new underground 'zine. There are also two good options for fans of documentaries, including a docuseries about the Mormon church and a film about the life of Biggie Smalls. Below are all the new releases on Netflix for the week of Feb. 26-March-4, 2021.

All titles debut on Friday, Feb. 26 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases

Moxie

Amy Poehler, recently seen breaking up high school parties like a buzzkill narc in Comcast commercials, directs this high school movie about raging against the machine. The machine, in this case, being the toxic, pro-male environment at a high school that a shy 16-year-old girl named Vivian attends. Using her mom's (also Poehler) protesting past as inspiration, Vivian starts a pro-woman 'zine that shifts the culture and sends the chauvinists scampering. Also, there's teen romance and stuff. [Wednesday, Mar. 3]



Murder Among the Mormons

Your next true crime obsession is this three-part series detailing murders that shook the Mormon community in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 1985. Following a pair of pipe bombs that killed two people, a third victim was found with a trunk full of rare documents that includes the notorious White Salamander Letter, which had the potential to destroy the very foundation of Mormonism. [Trailer / Wednesday, Mar. 3]



Everything Else

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Netflix's turn at a Christopher "Biggie Smalls" Wallace documentary doesn't shy away from the rougher edges of the late rapper's life, including rare footage of his early days as a hustler, immediately differentiating it from Notorious, the 2009 biographical series. But like most documentaries being produced nowadays, there isn't a whole lot here that the Biggie fan doesn't already know. At least the soundtrack is guaranteed to be great. [Monday, Mar. 1]



Bigfoot Family

The sequel to 2017's The Son of Bigfoot sees the 'squatch and his family bigfootin' to stop a corporation from polluting the environment. My assumption is that they succeed. [Trailer]



Caught by a Wave

Two Italian teens meet, go on sailboats, and fall in love! Then the girl admits a secret and the parents act like jerks. Let the teens have their love, parents! [Trailer]



Crazy About Her

In this Spanish film, two people agree to a no-strings-attached one-night-stand, but the next day he decides to track her down and discovers she's in a mental hospital. So obviously he pretends to be crazy in order to get admitted and see her again. Smooth move, Romeo. [Trailer]



The Girl on the Train

This Indian film, and adaptation of the 2015 novel that was made into the 2016 Emily Blunt film, has it all: an alcoholic divorcée, jealousy, revenge, murder, police, trains, girls, Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra, and most importantly, amnesia. [Trailer]



Word Party, Season 5

Those baby animals in diapers are back to occupy your toddler under the guise of education. [Trailer / Tuesday, Mar. 2]



Pacific Rim: The Black, Season 1

This Netflix original anime is spun-off from the robo-battling Pacific Rim films, taking place years later after Australia is overrun by gigantic monsters, which, if you've seen the size of the spiders over there, shouldn't come as much of a surprise. [Trailer / Thursday, Mar. 4]



