Subscription streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ might get all the attention, but the less-heralded ones like Vudu, IMDb TV, and Tubi have a ton of great movies and TV shows in their libraries, too. More importantly, a lot of their library offerings are available to watch for free, as long as you don't mind watching a few commercials along the way.

Family-Friendly Films

The live-action adventures of Paddington Bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw) add up to one of the rare kids' movies that truly is fun for the whole family. Everyone will find something to like in this charming comedy. (Paddington 2 is even better, but it's not streaming for free.)





You don't have to wait for Christmas to enjoy Buddy the Elf's romp through New York City. In fact, Will Ferrell's unbridled joy might be a perfect pick-me-up in these tough times.





This family comedy is near and dear to '90s kids' hearts. It stars Rick Moranis as the coach of the Little Giants, a ragtag pee-wee football team of misfits and cast-offs that goes up against the polished Little Cowboys, coached by his brother and rival, played by Ed O'Neill. It's directed by Duwayne Dunham, who edited another movie on this list, Blue Velvet. He's a versatile guy.





This '80s classic may be too scary for little kids (PG meant something different in 1984), but older kids will be transfixed by this fantasy film's magical puppetry (Falkor!) and sophisticated storytelling. It tells the story of Atreyu's quest to save the mythical land of Fantasia from the evil force called the Nothing.





One of the earliest of the modern era of superhero movies is still one of the best, especially for the ways in which it's not like other modern-era superhero movies. No MCU movie would ever have a scene like the one where Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) and Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst) kiss in the rain. I was 12 when this movie came out, the absolute perfect age to watch it, and anyone my age can tell you how formative it was. An infinitely rewatchable movie.





For After the Kids Go to Bed

The Passion of the Christ (Vudu, IMDb TV, Tubi, Pluto TV)

Mel Gibson's brutal, controversial, and important religious film is still powerful, 16 years after its release. It covers the final 12 hours of Jesus Christ's life, in agonizing detail. It's a classic among the faithful, and the highest-grossing movie not in English or Mandarin of all time. (if you want to watch it without commercials, it's on Amazon Prime.)





Road House (Vudu, IMDb TV)

This trash masterpiece is one of the craziest cult movies ever made. Every single part of this action flick — from Patrick Swayze's mullet to the design of the titular bar (the band performs behind a chain-link fence to protect them from the rowdy patrons) to the over-the-top dialogue — is completely preposterous and completely perfect. And watching it with commercials will give you that Saturday afternoon channel-surfing feeling you want from a movie like this.





This classic Japanese movie is one of the most accessible entry points into the wide world of anime, because it's so good it can be appreciated on its own terms without knowing anything about the genre (see also: the Studio Ghibli movies and Akira, which is also available for free on Tubi). It tells a philosophical sci-fi story of a cyborg who's unsure of what it means to be human, a common sci-fi trope that's done better here than almost anywhere else.





Blue Velvet (Vudu, Pluto TV)

It's buckwild that this cult classic movie is tossed in with all the other cheap direct-to-DVD-style thrillers and horror movies in the free pile. David Lynch's voyeuristic masterpiece exploring the dark underbelly of a seemingly idyllic small town is one of the best movies of the '80s, with an unforgettably terrifying performance by Dennis Hopper as psychotic criminal Frank Booth.





Jon Favreau's love letter to food is one of the most mouth-watering movies of the past decade. Favreau stars in this dramedy as a high-end chef who quits his fancy restaurant job to open a food truck. It'll make you yearn for the days when you could still go to restaurants. Damn, remember restaurants? I used to love those.

