The Best Movies and Shows to Watch in March on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and More

Bridgerton and Atlanta don't have much in common, but they do share one thing that's pretty important: a return date. The hit Netflix romance and the acclaimed FX dramedy both return March 25. All the shows not returning on March 25 must feel pretty left out now. Most of the rest of the month's big premieres are brand spanking new, like HBO Max's Minx (March 17), Hulu's Deep Water (March 18), Amazon Prime Video's Master (March 18), and Disney+'s Moon Knight (March 30).

You'll find them all on our list of recommendations for the best shows and movies released in March on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Disney+. Give your watchlist a little spring cleaning and check them out.

Lizzo and Tanisha Scott, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls Prime Video

Prime Video kicked off March by throwing a bone to The Boys fans. The new animated series The Boys Presents: Diabolical, which premiered March 4, tells standalone stories set in the universe of The Boys, and some of them pack a serious punch. Afterlife comedy Upload, from The Office's Greg Daniels, returned to life (or life after death) on March 11. And on March 25, Lizzo searches for dancers to join her tour in the reality series Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which looks like Top Model meets So You Think You Can Dance meets, you know, Lizzo. And that's good as hell.

Here's our full list of picks for TV shows on Amazon Prime Video.

Your Prime Video queue belongs to Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz now. Just a few months after Being the Ricardos cast Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as the Lucy and Desi of Aaron Sorkin's alternate universe, Amy Poehler's documentary Lucy and Desi hit the streaming platform on March 4 to remind us all what the comedy legends actually looked like. It's a good documentary that pairs well with a conveyer belt of chocolates or freshly stomped wine. Plus, Regina Hall stars in Master, a chilling new thriller about a woman who's just been named the first Black "Master" of a residence hall at a New England university. The movie, which debuted at Sundance, hits Amazon on March 18.

Here's our full list of picks for movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight Marvel Studios

You know the old saying about March: In like a lion, out like a Disney+ Marvel TV series starring Oscar Isaac. Moon Knight doesn't premiere until March 30, but it's the streamer's biggest show this month by a long shot. Isaac plays a vigilante with multiple identities who's been imbued with the powers of an Egyptian god; he faces off with Ethan Hawke as the villain Arthur Harrow. Now that's a cast. Here's everything we know about the series. While you wait, you can check out the French series Parallels, about four teenage friends on the French-Swiss border who get scattered across time into separate universes. That's out March 23.

Here's our full list of picks for TV shows on Disney+.

If you like musicals — cue a woman leaning out of the fire escape to yell, "I know you do!" — you can watch Steven Spielberg's West Side Story on Disney+ toniiiiight, toniiiiight. The dazzling remake, up for an Oscar for Best Picture, made its Disney+ debut on March 2. Follow it up with Turning Red, Pixar's new charmer about puberty (and pandas), which premiered March 11. For something different, the Olivia Rodrigo documentary Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) goes inside the process of writing the hit album, which began on a road trip. I'm not going to make a "Drivers License" joke. I'm going to shout out the best line in "Brutal" instead. She can't even parallel park!

Here's our full list of picks for movies on Disney+.

Quincy Isaiah, Winning Time Warrick Page/HBO

In the dark days without new episodes of Euphoria, a new star has stepped up to fill the void: basketball great Magic Johnson. HBO is doubling down on March Madness with Adam McKay's Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, a stylized series about the Los Angeles Lakers' Showtime era in the 1980s. The show debuted March 6 (read our review here). It joins Our Flag Means Death, a pretty decent pirate comedy from Taika Waititi, and the very good and darkly comic thriller The Tourist, both of which premiered on HBO Max on March 3. The Evan Rachel Wood documentary Phoenix Rising premiered March 15, followed by the comedy Minx — featuring Jake Johnson in '70s fashion — on March 17. Julia, a show about Julia Child, whips up dessert on March 31.

Here's our full list of picks for TV shows on HBO Max.

HBO Max wants to be your Oscars tutor. Best Picture nominees West Side Story and Drive My Car both hit the platform on March 2, followed by Dune on March 10. The Will Smith-led King Richard will be added to HBO Max on March 24, giving you just enough time to check it out before the ceremony (which is on March 27). Once the trophies are all handed out, trade Dune for a very different space movie: Moonshot, a futuristic rom-com about two college students — played by Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse — who sneak onto a shuttle to Mars. More like Mars-shot, am I right?

Here's our full list of picks for movies on HBO Max.

FX

It's the TV scammers' world, and we're all just living in it. Hulu gets its piece of the Peak Scam TV pie with The Dropout, a limited series starring Amanda Seyfried as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. The show premiered March 3, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. On March 29, the month is bookended with the premiere of another based-on-a-true-story limited series, The Girl from Plainville, a retelling of the "texting suicide" that grabbed headlines. Elle Fanning stars. In between, Hulu has new episodes of Freeform's Good Trouble (starting March 10) and the complete final season of TNT's Claws (March 14), plus a pair of FX hits: the final season of the great Better Things (starting March 1) and the very, very long-awaited return of Atlanta (March 25).

Here's our full list of picks for shows on Hulu.

Hulu is keeping it fresh this month. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan star in Fresh, a twisted movie about the horrors of dating, which premiered March 4. Married life doesn't look much better in Deep Water, the movie that gave us Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' relationship and therefore gets partial credit for Ben Affleck throwing out a life-size cardboard cutout of Ana de Armas, which was funny. The movie is less funny: Affleck plays a guy who tolerates his wife's affairs until he becomes a suspect in the disappearance of her lovers. That's out March 18.

Here's our full list of picks for movies on Hulu.

If you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's everything new to Hulu in March.

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey, Bridgerton Netflix

Dear readers, you probably don't even need us to tell you that March on Netflix belongs to Bridgerton. The steamy period drama, one of Netflix's most-viewed shows of all time, returns March 25. Season 2 shifts the focus to the romance between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), which is packed with animosity and close-ups of hands. That's right: This one's for Pride and Prejudice fans. For everyone who hasn't had enough of Peak Scam TV, Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives., a new true crime docuseries about a scandal that rocked New York's vegan restaurant scene, debuted March 16. Big Mouth spin-off Human Resources follows on March 18.

Here's our full list of picks for shows on Netflix.

Ryan Reynolds messes with the timeline in The Adam Project, a sci-fi adventure movie that stars Reynolds as a time-traveling pilot who crash lands in 2022 and teams up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) to put things right. It's not that great, but people will probably enjoy it anyway because it's a throwback flick that's easy to watch. Or maybe they'll enjoy it because it features a 13 Going on 30 reunion between Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, who play Adam's parents. Never underestimate what some of us (myself included) will watch for Jennifer Garner. Then, on March 18, Jesse Plemons, Lily Collins, and Jason Segel star in the crime thriller Windfall, about a guy (Segel) who breaks into a billionaire's vacation home. Never underestimate what some of us will watch for Jesse Plemons.

Here's our full list of picks for movies on Netflix, as well as our picks for the best movies and shows leaving Netflix this month.

If you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's a list of everything new to Netflix in March.

Looking for more recommendations for what to watch next? We have a ton of them! And if you're looking for more hand-picked recommendations based on TV shows you love, we have those too, as well as recommendations for Netflix (movies/shows), Amazon Prime Video (movies/shows), Hulu (movies/shows), Disney+ (movies/shows), HBO Max (movies/shows), Apple TV+, and Peacock.