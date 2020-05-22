June is visible off in the distance, so it's time to start planning out your Netflix queue for the next month. You plan what you're going to watch a month in advance, right? It's not just us? Good. Save these titles for when they release, so you have something to look forward to. Highlights among Netflix's movie and series offerings this month include the return of The Silence of the Lambs to the streaming service, Spike Lee's Vietnam heist movie Da 5 Bloods, two movies starring Edgar Ramirez, and much more.

For a complete menu of options, check out the full list of of everything that's coming to Netflix in June 2020. You can also examine what's coming to Hulu in June. If you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, take a look at out Watch This Now! page, which has everything we're watching.

The Best Netflix Shows and Movies in June

Mads Mikkelsen, Hannibal Photo: Brooke Palmer/Getty Images

The Silence of the Lambs/Hannibal

Premieres: June 1/June 5

June is Hannibal Lector Month on Netflix! Thomas Harris' gentleman cannibal is at the center of these classics, which are among the best movies and shows of their respective decades. The Silence of The Lambs follows FBI agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) as she tries to catch a serial killer known as Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine); while the series Hannibal is about a younger version the man-eating psychiatrist (Mads Mikkelsen) and his psychosexual relationship with FBI profiler Jack Graham (Hugh Dancy). You can't go wrong with either of them.





Mads Mikkelsen, Hannibal Photo: Brooke Palmer/Getty Images

The Last Days of American Crime

Premieres: June 5

It's a tough call to say which movie has the cooler title, this or Da 5 Bloods, but I have to give the edge to The Last Days of American Crime. In this wild-ass graphic novel adaptation, career criminal Edgar Ramirez assembles a team to carry out one last heist before the government starts broadcasting a signal that makes it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts. It's a "one last job" action flick where the last job really is the last job. (Trailer)





Mads Mikkelsen, Hannibal Photo: Brooke Palmer/Getty Images

Da 5 Bloods

Premieres: June 12

The latest Spike Lee joint follows four black Vietnam vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock Jr.) — who go back to the country in search of the remains of their squad leader (Chadwick Boseman)...and buried treasure. It's a Vietnam epic like only Spike Lee could do. (Trailer)





Mads Mikkelsen, Hannibal Photo: Brooke Palmer/Getty Images

Dating Around

Premieres: June 12

Season 2 of this fly-on-the-wall dating show will make you nostalgic for when it was possible to go to restaurants, kiss, or imagine a future. Six new singles will go on dates in New Orleans, and we will watch them. Who will get a second date, and who will drunkenly yell at a woman about how she's a liar and walk out? (no trailer yet)





Mads Mikkelsen, Hannibal Photo: Brooke Palmer/Getty Images

The Woods

Premieres: June 12

This Polish series is the latest Netflix adaptation of a book by Harlan Coben, following the popular mysteries The Stranger and Safe, and stays in those same murky waters of crime and secrets, oh so many secrets! In The Woods, a man looks for answers about the disappearance of his sister 25 years earlier, when four teens went into the woods and never came out, hoping that she's alive even as bodies and new evidence are being pulled out. -Tim Surette (Trailer)





Mads Mikkelsen, Hannibal Photo: Brooke Palmer/Getty Images

Wasp Network

Premieres: June 19

Acclaimed director Olivier Assayas helms this espionage thriller that's based on a true story about Cuban spies infiltrating exile groups in the 1990s to stop terrorism against the island, at great personal cost to themselves and their families. The glamorous cast includes Penelope Cruz, Wagner Moura, Gael Garcia Bernal, Ana de Armas, and Edgar Ramirez again. (no trailer yet)





Mads Mikkelsen, Hannibal Photo: Brooke Palmer/Getty Images

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything

Premieres: June 23

Eric Andre, who your weird nephew would argue is the greatest comedian in the world, does his first Netflix special from New Orleans, Louisiana. He's against the War on Drugs, the War on Sex, and the War on Fart Jokes. And there definitely is a War on Fart Jokes. (no trailer yet)

Want to know what else is coming to Netflix? Here's everything that we know is coming to Netflix in 2020.