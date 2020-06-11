June is officially here, which means summer is basically here too, bringing with it plenty of sweat and humidity and the sweet relief of air conditioning. And do you know what goes great with air conditioning? Watching excellent TV shows and movies on Hulu from the comfort of your couch.

In June, Hulu has a respectable selection of movies and new TV shows, and we're recommending a coming-of-age series based on a movie that was based on a book, a new adult comedy from the executive producers of Robot Chicken, and a documentary about what Lin-Manuel Miranda was up to before he took over Broadway and the rest of the world.

The Best Shows and Movies on Hulu This Month

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Photo: Sony Pictures

Available June 2

You might be surprised to discover that the film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood isn't actually about the life of Fred Rogers. The film stars Tom Hanks as the beloved children's TV presenter, but the movie actually follows The Americans' Matthew Rhys, who plays an Esquire journalist assigned to profile Rogers for a story about heroes and has his life changed as a result. It's a biographical film based on the real-life friendship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod that will fill your heart with warmth and kindness, so if you missed it in theaters last year, now is your chance to watch it. (Trailer)





We Are Freestyle Love Supreme Photo: Hulu

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

Available June 5

Before he was Lin-Manuel Miranda, the man behind Hamilton and the winner of Tonys, Emmys, Grammys and a Pulitzer Prize — heck, before he was the guy known for In the Heights — he was just Lin-Manuel Miranda, member of Freestyle Love Supreme, a hip-hop improv group that also included talented director Thomas Kail and performers Christopher Jackson and Anthony Veneziale. This documentary, from director Andrew Fried, chronicles a journey that began in 2005, when Fried captured the early beatbox beginnings of the group, and it all leads up to the reunion performance that took place in New York in 2019. (Trailer)





Crossing Swords Photo: Sony

Season 1 available June 12

The folks behind Robot Chicken are back with Hulu's Crossing Swords, a medieval stop-motion comedy about Patrick (Nicholas Hoult), a young and goodhearted peg person who becomes a squire and quickly learns his new workplace is far from regal, as the castle is full of horny royals, sex dungeons, and witches — er, women who want equal pay. It might be set in the Dark Ages, but Crossing Swords is hella modern, and dare I say very funny... if you're into NSFW comedy with a lot of murder jokes. Don't let your kids watch this. (Trailer)





Michael Cimino, Love, Victor Photo: CW

Series premiere June 17

This Is Us executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are diving back into the world of Love, Simon -- the 2018 film starring Nick Robinson that they also wrote together — with a charming sequel series, Love, Victor. Michael Cimino leads the series as the eponymous teenager who moves with his family to Atlanta and finds himself at Simon's old high school, living in the shadow of what seems like the most romantic coming-out story of all time. As Victor struggles to figure out his own identity, he reaches out to Simon for advice about navigating his new school, the rules of dating girls and guys, managing his religious family, and figuring out exactly what Victor wants for himself. It's a more in-depth look at the emotional struggle of becoming yourself as a teenager, and relatable content for everyone no matter how they label their sexuality. –Megan Vick (Trailer)





Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi Photo: Hulu

Series premiere June 18

Padma Lakshmi travels the U.S. in this new Anthony Bourdain-esque food series and explores the diverse food culture of various immigrant groups who've shaped American cuisine into what it is today. Set on uncovering the roots and relationship between our food and our history, this series is another great addition to the world of culinary travel programming. (Trailer)





