FX has been producing quality programming since it first entered the scripted programming scene with The Shield way back in 2002, and you'd be hard pressed to find a network with a better success rate over the last decade than the basic cable network. And since Fox is now part of the Disney family, it's also never been easier to watch (or rewatch) your favorite FX shows. Much of the network's library, including Atlanta, Sons of Anarchy, and more, is available to stream via Hulu, while some of the studio's new shows are streaming exclusively on the streaming service, including Devs and Mrs. America.

Now that it isn't as hard to find FX shows from days past, it's the perfect time to catch up on the ones you missed or simply rewatch the ones you already love. (Note: Some shows are still not on Hulu yet, including The Americans, which is still on Amazon.) Here are the best shows streaming on FX on Hulu that you should move to the top of your priority streaming list.

Looking for more recommendations of what to watch next? We have a ton of them! And if you're looking for more hand-picked recommendations based on shows you love, we have those too.





Canceled after just one season on FX, the criminally under-watched Terriers eventually found a second life streaming on Netflix, but the beloved series hasn't been available to watch without purchase since leaving the streaming service in 2017. Now that the show, which TV Guide named one of the best single-season shows of the 2010s, is available on Hulu, the series should be at the top of viewers' "to watch" lists. Created by Ted Griffin, the series stars Donal Logue and Michael Raymond-James as two small-time amateur private investigators — one a recovering alcoholic and former cop, the other a former thief — trying to stay on the straight and narrow while taking down the man. It has nothing to do with dogs, despite the title and promotional materials, though there is a cute dog in the show.





The mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows, which recently concluded its second season and has been renewed for a third, is one of the best comedies currently airing, and one of the silliest. Existing in the same world as the beloved film of the same name from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the half-hour series follows a trio of vampires (Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, and Matt Berry) who live on Staten Island with a human familiar (Harvey Guillen) and an energy vampire (Mark Proksch), aka a vampire who drains a person's emotional energy and feeds off it. Given that the show largely subsists on vampire gags and jokes stemming from the fact the central trio does not understand the modern world or technology, you'd think the gimmick would grow old fast, but that's not the case. Thanks to the excellent comedic talent both in front of and behind the camera (Clement and Waititi are also executive producers), the series is a refreshing addition to the vampire genre and the FX lineup.





You gotta have some big ones to decide to adapt the Coen Brothers' classic Fargo for television, and let's just say creator Noah Hawley wears some big pants. For the most part, the excellent anthology merely exists in the same universe as the film, incorporating the same chilly region and quirkily macabre tone across three seasons, avoiding any blowback from the movie's devoted fans. But Hawley shows a knack for understanding the ins and outs of the film, combining dark comedy with some serious crime, and adds his own unique flair with some mysterious themes, at least one of which is otherworldly. The rotating cast is ridiculously good, featuring drop-ins from Martin Freeman, Billy Bob Thornton, Kirsten Dunst, Ewan McGregor, Ted Danson, and many more. It's one of TV's best of the past decade, and the perfect fit for those looking for a smart crime thriller. -Tim Surette





The reality of dating is that it's an awkward nightmare. The hyper-reality of dating, according to Simon Rich's comedy Man Seeking Woman, is that it's full of revolting trolls, well-endowed penis monsters, and philandering Santa Clauses. Through three seasons, Rich rips apart the tribulations of courtship through silly metaphor, putting his perfectly cast protagonist Josh (Jay Baruchel) through the relationship wringer via surreal situations that highlight all of our insecurities (and in some of the series' best episodes, flips the script to show dating through the female eyes of his sister). Best yet, Man Seeking Woman knew the end was coming and, despite its reservations about romance, found a way to deliver a happy ending. -Tim Surette





When The Shield debuted in 2002, it put FX on the scripted programming map, but it also gave the basic cable network the confidence to invest in more scripted originals by creating a solid foundation for one of the strongest network libraries to date. The Emmy-winning crime drama, created by Shawn Ryan, follows the Strike Team, made up of corrupt cops led by Michael Chiklis' Detective Vic Mackey, as they disregard the law whenever it suits their needs. Sometimes they're in the pursuit of personal objectives, like when they steal money from the Armenian mob, and sometimes they're actually attempting to rid the streets of criminals but have to crack a few skulls to do it. Lasting seven seasons and asking how much we're willing to accept from the men and women who are supposed to keep us safe, the show features one of the best series finales of all time.





Despite being critically acclaimed and with a pile of Emmy nominations and wins to its name, Damages is frequently overlooked when discussing TV's best shows, as if the world is determined to erase it from the annals of pop culture. The series, which spent three seasons on FX before moving to DirecTV's Audience Network for its final two, is a legal thriller starring Glenn Close as Patty Hewes, a ruthless and chilling lawyer with more layers than an onion, and Rose Byrne as her new protégée, Ellen Parsons. Featuring season-long cases and one of the most impressive supporting casts in recent memory — Timothy Olyphant, Ted Danson, Lily Tomlin, Martin Short, Chris Messina, William Hurt, and Marcia Gay Harden all appear throughout the show's run — the series, which perfectly utilizes shocking glimpses of future events to set the stage for what's to come, is full of surprising twists and turns you'll never see coming. That the show is being erased from our collective memory is an outrage.





Of all the shows on this list, Thief is probably the most obscure, but it's definitely worth watching. The six-episode 2006 miniseries stars Andre Braugher as a thief attempting to plan a major heist with his crew while keeping his step-daughter, played by Mae Whitman, out of the way and free from harm. Although the series was well received at the time — Braugher won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie for his performance while his co-star Clifton Collins Jr. was nominated for supporting actor — the show ultimately failed to connect with audiences. It's possible that, like Terriers, Thief was just ahead of its time. If the show were to air today, it might have had a better chance of continuing on.





A contemporary Western adapted for TV by Graham Yost from a short story by legendary author Elmore Leonard, Justified, which was named one of TV Guide's best shows of the 2010s, goes down like the smoothest Kentucky bourbon. Featuring some of the best writing on TV, the show stars Timothy Olyphant as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, a modern cowboy more than proficient with a firearm, and Walton Goggins as Boyd Crowder, a clever and silver-tongued outlaw. The characters' shared experiences growing up in the crime-ridden hollers of Kentucky — most notably, their time digging coal together — has linked them together forever, while their placements on either side of the law keeps them at odds and locks them in an inescapable battle of wits.

The Riches was an unfortunate casualty of the 2007-08 writers' strike, though FX blamed the show's declining ratings when it canceled the comedy-drama after just two seasons. The series stars Eddie Izzard and Minnie Driver as Wayne and Dahlia Malloy, Irish Travellers and con artists who go on the run with their three children (played by Noel Fisher, Shannon Woodward, and Aidan Mitchell) after stealing money from the extended Malloy clan during an aborted arranged marriage. They eventually assume the identities of a wealthy couple they accidentally kill in a car accident in order to attempt to live the American dream, a decision that has a number of unexpected consequences and reveals a new set of problems for each of the family members.