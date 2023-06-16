Best Buy has Great Deals on Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

LG

It may technically be a Father's Day sale, but you don't need to be a dad or even have one to take advantage of Best Buy's massive collection of discounts this weekend. The brick-and-mortar retailer is cutting prices on every kind of thing it carries on its shelves, from movies and TV series on disc, to anything and everything related to your home theater, to smart home devices. It'd be pretty tough to not find something you want in the Best Buy Father's Day sale.

Starting with cheap and easy: the Blu-ray section of the sale offers some very low prices on some recent 4K discs, like Dune, The Batman, and Jurassic World: Dominion for just ten bucks. Best Buy is also offering discounts on a lot of its exclusive steelbook editions, including The Matrix Resurrections, No Time to Die, and Inglourious Basterds.

For those times when you're not interested in physical media, Best Buy is offering discounts on a number of streaming devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Google Chromecast devices. And their pick of home audio equipment to go with your home theater is robust as well.

If you need a big TV to cover your wall with, Best Buy's got tons on sale, including an 86-inch LG 4K TV for just $1,200. They've got plenty of options under $1,000 as well--including some dirt cheap deals that will be hard for anybody to pass up.

Best Buy is including a large number of laptops in this Father's Day sale, including steep discounts on high end HP and Dell models, as well as on lower-end Chromebooks. There are some sneaky good deals on all-in-one desktop PCs as well.

Maybe the best low-key discounts in this sale are on wireless headphones--Bose, Beats by Dre, Sennheiser, and even Apple's AirPods have all received price cuts for this Father's Day sale. And most of these sets include some kind of bonus music subscription--or even an Apple TV+ subscription in the case of the AirPods and the Beats by Dre sets.

Finally, we've got discounts on the full spectrum of Best Buy's selection of smart home devices from a Google Nest hub, to lights, speakers, security systems, mesh Wi-Fi and so much more.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.