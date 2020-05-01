There are a lot of TV shows and movies coming to Hulu in May, but we know you don't have time to sift through everything on the giant list to find the golden nuggets in between all the crap! Besides, that's our job, and we love it.

This month, we're recommending an assortment of shows to watch, starting with the follow-up show of Rick and Morty's Justin Roiland, a comedic period piece from the writer of The Favourite, and the second season of one of 2019's surprise hits. On the movie side of things, a 2019 award winner and a funky documentary are headed your way.

Our whole list of suggestions is below, but here's the full list of what's new on (and what's leaving) Hulu in May. We also have our picks for what to watch this month on Amazon and Netflix, as well as a list of everything coming to all three in May. If you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, click over to our Watch This Now! page.





The Best Shows and Movies on Hulu This Month

Available May 1

There is literally never a bad time to watch or rewatch Christopher Nolan's moody Batman trilogy starring Christian Bale as the Caped Crusader, and although Hulu only has Batman Begins and its critically acclaimed follow-up, The Dark Knight, that's plenty to keep you entertained for now. If you're looking to binge the entire saga, though, and desperately need to watch 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, it's currently for rent on Amazon.





Series premiere Friday, May 8

Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland stays absolutely insane in his second animated series, this time following a group of aliens who come to Earth and live in middle America, where they attempt to understand humankind and figure out if we're a bad or good thing. Naturally, a path of destruction and shrink rays follow them. Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, and Sean Giambrone provide voices. (Trailer)





Spaceship Earth

Friday, May 8

Before Bio-Dome, there was the Biosphere 2, a research facility that set out to prove that humans can make a self-sustaining ecosystem closed off from the outside world, the idea being a prototype for interplanetary colonization. The documentary Spaceship Earth follows the creation of the center and its use in 1991, as well as its free-thinking inhabitants from Northern California. (I'll stop short of calling them hippies.) The strange tale of these visionaries becomes a prescient warning about climate change, and it's all documented with archival footage and interviews with those involved. (Trailer)





Series premiere Friday, May 15

This lavish period piece features powdered wigs, British accents, and flowing wardrobes, but it ain't a stuffy drama for your mama. Tony McNamara, the screenwriter of The Favourite, penned this satirical look at Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) as she ascended to power in Russia, and it's based on facts. Well, some of them, anyway. The rest is made up to make it fun and entertaining. (Trailer)





Friday, May 22

The 2019 film Rocketman details the life of Sir Elton John, from his days as a piano prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music to his descent into alcoholism and drug addiction to his sober career rebound (he's still standing, yeah, yeah, yeah!). Welsh actor Taron Egerton dons the goofy glasses and bedazzled blazers as Elton, a role that got him the Golden Globe for best actor. It also won a ton of other awards, including the Oscar for Best Original Song, but you're just here to singalong with "Bennie and the Jets," and that's fine. (Trailer)





Premature

Friday, May 22

It's hard to make a good movie that covers familiar territory, especially something as ubiquitous as the sudden crush of love, but this indie from filmmaker Rashaad Ernesto Green nails it. The critically acclaimed film follows a pair of youngsters in New York City who pursue a hot, summer romance, and you know what that means. Heartbreak! Premature has been praised for its authenticity and Green's direction and dialogue, but you know the real reason it's good is because we've all been through it and we love the pain. (Trailer)





Season 2 premiere Friday, May 29

One of 2019's biggest surprises was this semi-autobiographical comedy from Ramy Youssef that follows the longstanding tradition of comedians playing fictionalized versions of themselves. Youssef — who won a surprise Golden Globe for the part — plays a young, horny Muslim man trying to find balance between his faith and the temptations of the modern, American world. It provided one of the year's best episodes, which somehow molded together masturbation and 9/11, and ended on an odd, incest-y note that's sure to have ramy-fications in Season 2. That last sentence made it sound really creepy, but trust me, it's insightful and heartfelt. (No trailer... yet)

Want to know what else is coming to Hulu? Here's everything new on Hulu in May.