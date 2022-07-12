Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Blu-ray Box Set Deals — Save on Yellowstone, Breaking Bad, Supernatural, & More

Have your eye on a big boxed set? The best time to "Add to cart" is right now!

For Prime Day, we rounded up the best deals on Blu-ray boxed sets for popular TV shows and movies with prices starting at just $10. We're talking about complete series sets of Hannibal, Avatar: The Last Airbender, 12 Monkeys, and more with up to nearly a whopping 70 percent off boxed sets, as well as the first four seasons of Yellowstone for 25 percent off its list price.

In fact, we even gathered deals on Blu-rays from the Criterion Collection, if you're an arthouse film lover.

Kevin Costner in Yellowstone Paramount Network

Please note: Amazon Prime members can get free shipping included with these deals. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these low prices, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Scroll down and shop the best Prime Day Blu-ray boxed set deals, below:

TV Shows



Criterion Collection

Movies

Want more? Check out our best Prime Day deals here. You're welcome!