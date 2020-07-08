Batwoman has officially found its new star! TV Guide has learned that God Friended Me's Javicia Leslie has been tapped to replace Ruby Rose, who departed the series after Season 1. Leslie is set to play an entirely new character by the name of Ryan Wilder and makes history as the first Black woman to play Batwoman in franchise history.

"I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," Leslie said in a statement.

Wilder is described as "likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed" and is quite different from Kate Kane (Rose), who previously donned the black cowl. Wilder grew up with no real mentor and spent years on the street as a drug-runner, which meant constantly dodging the Gotham police and falling into some really bad habits. "A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined," the official description reads. "An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero."

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Leslie's casting comes after Rose announced in May that she would not be returning to the CW series in Season 2. "I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew, and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles," Rose said in a statement.

Upon learning of Leslie's casting, Rose shared her reaction on Instagram, writing, "OMG!! This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman. I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can't wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing!!"

There's no word yet on how they'll introduce Wilder into the fold, but we can't wait to see the God Friended Me alum mixing it up with Gotham's finest.

Batwoman Season 1 is currently streaming on The CW and Netflix.