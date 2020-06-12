Have you been ceaselessly rewatching Avatar: The Last Airbender lately? Then we've got excellent news for you! Netflix officially announced its plans to adapt the original animated series into a new live-action series.

Details about the show are few and far between so far, but there are a few things we do know about the new adaptation, and we're always on the hunt for more news. Here's everything we know so far about Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series so far.

The original series' creators are on board as showrunners and executive producers. Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko have signed on as showrunners for the series, meaning the great minds that brought us the original series will be shepherding the new adaptation too. That's a weight off our minds!

It was rumored to start production in early 2020. Though the series was originally slated to go into production in 2019, but there were no reports of filming getting underway. The voice actress who played Toph Bei Fong, Jessie Flower, spoke about the live-action series on Wyrd Crafts Chitchat Podcast, saying that the series would go into production in Canada in early 2020, potentially in February. Canada's forest-y locations would make for a perfect setting for many of the episodes from the original series' first book, Water, but with the outbreak of COVID-19 shutting down productions worldwide, it's unclear when the series will start filming.

The casting for the show will be just as diverse as the animated series. The failed film adaptation, The Last Airbender, got a lot of flak for whitewashing roles that were depicted with Inuit and Asian influences in the animated series. Luckily, DiMartino and Konietzko don't plan to make that mistake with this series.

"We can't wait to realize Aang's world as cinematically as we always imagined it to be, and with a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast," DiMartino and Konietzko said in a statement announcing the series. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to build upon everyone's great work on the original animated series and go even deeper into the characters, story, action, and world-building. Netflix is wholly dedicated to manifesting our vision for this retelling, and we're incredibly grateful to be partnering with them."

Casting for the series has not been officially announced at this time.

Composer Jeremy Zuckerman will also return to compose the music. One of the most iconic parts of the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series was its epic score. From the Agni Kai music to the epic main Avatar theme, the soundtrack for the animated series was its own work of art. There's no telling whether some of the original music will make its way into the live-action score, but the original composer Jeremy Zuckerman confirmed he's attached to the live-action series too. All we can say is we hope "Secret Tunnel" makes its way into the new version.

The animated series is now on Netflix. While we wait for this live-action adaptation, we can all enjoy rewatching the original animated series, which dropped on Netflix in May of 2020.