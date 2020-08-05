Daisy Coleman of Netflix Documentary Audrie & Daisy Dies by Suicide

Daisy Coleman, one of the sexual assault victims featured in Netflix's documentary Audrie & Daisy died Tuesday night. Her mother, Melinda Coleman, announced her death on Facebook, stating the cause as suicide. She was 23.

"My daughter Catherine Daisy Coleman committed suicide tonight," Melinda Coleman wrote. "If you saw crazy messages and posts it was because I called the police to check on her. She was my best friend and amazing daughter. I think she had to make make it seem like I could live without her. I can't. I wish I could have taken the pain from her!"

Daisy Coleman recounted the story of her assault in Audrie & Daisy, where she alleged she was raped at a house party in Missouri when she was 14. She later co-founded an organization called SafeBAE, which was dedicated to ending sexual assault on middle and high school students and helping survivors.

"She never recovered from what those boys did to her and it's just not fair," her mother wrote. "My baby girl is gone."

SafeBAE also posted a statement on Twitter, addressing Coleman's death and their mission going forward.

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.