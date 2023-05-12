Arsema Thomas Breaks Down Lady Danbury's Epic Rejection in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Finale

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the finale of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Read at your own risk!]

Though Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story focuses on the young love between Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and King George (Corey Mylchreest), no one can look away from the scene stealer that was Arsema Thomas' Lady Agatha Danbury. In the Bridgerton series, Adjoa Andoh's older version of the character has long been a fan-favorite because of her no-bulls--- attitude and the power she wields in the Ton. The new Netflix prequel offers a window into Agatha's rise. She was raised to be nothing more than the the wife of Lord Danbury (Cyril Nri) and the mother of his children. And yet, Agatha fights to take control of her own life despite all the odds that London's high society has stacked against her.

There's no scene that better captures Agatha's newfound agency than when she rejects Adolphus' (Tunji Kasim) marriage proposal in the finale. Queen Charlotte's brother started to court Agatha after Lord Danbury died, and had asked her to leave London and go to northern Germany with him. In an unexpected move, Agatha tells Adolphus "no." "I cannot marry you, but only because I cannot marry anyone," she says. "I spent my life breathing someone else's air. I do not know any other way. Now it is time that I learn to breathe all on my own."

"For her it's the only option," Thomas told TV Guide at the Paley Center for Media ahead of a Queen Charlotte panel. The actor said that once Agatha made that realization, the words came tumbling out. "I think it's probably the easiest decision she's ever made," Thomas added. "Because it came straight from the gut based on impulse."

Tunji Kasim, Arsema Thomas, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Netflix

After rejecting Adolphus, Agatha steps outside and takes deep breaths. She's leaning against a wall and as she closes her eyes, a smile creeps across her face.

"In that moment, it's euphoria and pride," Thomas said of her character's expression. "She's proud of herself for the first time for doing something that she wants to do." This has never happened before in Agatha's life. "She's been living in the shadow of a man, of a family that tells her what a woman should be," the actor continued. "And there's something so beautiful in that moment where she's able to say her truth without any kind of second guessing."

