Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Shows and Movies to Watch in April 2022

I hope everyone's having a creatively rewarding Better Call Saul Month (that's April to those in the know). The AMC drama, which returned for its sixth and final season on April 18, is one of the highlights of our guide to the best shows and movies out this month, where it's joined by plenty of other exciting titles. April is a big month! We've also got Russian Doll Season 2, which premiered April 20 on Netflix, and Barry Season 3, back April 24 on HBO. If you like seeing long-running Netflix shows walk into the sunset, two of them are signing off at the end of the month: Ozark and Grace and Frankie. And if you're in the mood for something new, Hulu has FX's new drama Under the Banner of Heaven beginning April 28.

You'll find all of those shows and more in our recommendations for the best shows and movies released in April on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more. Below, we've put together everything you need to plan your month of TV watching, starting with our picks for the very best shows out this month. Then we'll go through each major streaming service so you can get the most out of your subscription, whether you're looking to find the best new releases to watch or a larger list of the best shows and movies currently on the service. And finally, our easy-to-read calendar at the bottom of the page lists all the month's highlights from a variety of streaming, cable, and broadcast options. Happy watching!

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch in April

Roar (Apple TV+, April 15)

The trailer for Roar, a surreal new anthology series from the creators of GLOW, opens with Nicole Kidman stuffing a whole photo in her mouth and eating it, which is probably all you need to be interested in Roar. Episodes also the star the likes of Merritt Wever, Cynthia Erivo, and GLOW alumni Betty Gilpin and Alison Brie. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer | Watch on Apple TV+]



Better Call Saul (AMC, April 18)



Let's go, Kim Wexler fans. TV Guide's 2020 pick for the best show on TV finally returns for what promises to be a devastatingly great sixth and final season. This is the first half of the 13-episode season; the second half will debut in July. Maybe the Emmys will finally respect it this time. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer | Watch on Netflix]



Russian Doll (Netflix, April 20)



Season 1 of Russian Doll ended so perfectly and with such finality that it would have been a great limited series, but creators Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler had an idea for Season 2, and they know what they're doing. Season 2 is set four years after Manhattanites Nadia (Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped from their death-loop, and now they're on a new sci-fi sadcom adventure where they encounter a time portal that leads to a fate even worse than endless death. -Liam Mathews [Trailer | Watch on Netflix]



The Flight Attendant (HBO Max, April 21)



Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) is sober in Season 2 of HBO Max's big hit, but that isn't stopping her from getting caught up in murders! Now living in Los Angeles as a flight attendant and working a side gig as a CIA asset (only in television, folks), Cassie witnesses another murder on assignment and becomes wrapped up in more mayhem in the zippy comedy. -Tim Surette [Trailer | Review | Watch on HBO Max]



Barry (HBO, April 24)



Barry last aired in 2019. 2019! That's a long time to stew over the revelations of Season 2, when Bill Hader's hitman showed his true self in a finale that saw Barry popping caps and Gene (Henry Winkler) realizing who Barry really was — a murderer first, community theater actor second. Season 2 saw the dark comedy firing on all cylinders and distilling tragedy into one of the best shows of that year. Expect more of the same in Season 3. -Tim Surette [Trailer | Watch on HBO Max]



Under the Banner of Heaven (Hulu, April 28)



Andrew Garfield stars in this true crime scripted limited series adapted from John Krakauer's 2003 book that looks at the 1984 murder of a woman (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in suburban Utah. As Garfield's detective gets closer to the truth and the involvement of the Church of LDS, his Mormon faith begins to erode. Episodes of the FX series will be released exclusively on Hulu. -Tim Surette [Trailer | Watch on Hulu]



Ozark Season 4, Part 2 (Netflix, April 29)



Ozark, one of Netflix's only Emmy-contending drama series, comes to an end with the second half of Season 4. If I were a betting man, I would not put money on both of the Byrdes surviving until the credits roll for the last time. -Liam Mathews [Trailer | Watch on Netflix]

The Best Shows and Movies in April by Streaming Service: Amazon, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and More

Outer Range Amazon Studios

This month, your options on Amazon Prime Video come from far-off lands, like the whimsical queendom of jolly old England, where they've already seen A Very British Scandal, a drama about the controversial 1963 divorce between Margaret and Ian Campbell, the Duke of Argyll, but it's new to us. It's the same case for Stephen Merchant's The Outlaws — a 2021 release in the U.K. but a 2022 new series in the U.S. — a comedy-drama-thriller starring Christopher Walken. Perhaps you'd like something from closer to home but still out there? Outer Range is a Western set in Wyoming, but it's also a sci-fi show about some strange happenings (aliens?!?!?). And for something truly way out there, Season 2 of the excellent Undone will challenge your understanding of space, time, and Bob Odenkirk. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video in April, plus everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in April.

Bill Hader, Barry Aaron Epstein/HBO

The sun may be peeking out from behind winter clouds a little more these days, but things are getting darker on HBO and HBO Max in April. Of everything coming to HBO and HBO Max in April, the shows we're looking forward to most all have a slight tinge of gloom to them. First and foremost is Season 3 of Barry, which returns after nearly three years away to find Bill Hader's Barry in a very, very dark place. Michael Mann's Tokyo Vice is a new show starring Ansel Elgort as a journalist covering the dark underbelly of Tokyo law enforcement. Kaley Cuoco is back as the woman who can't seem to escape darkness and trouble in Season 2 of The Flight Attendant. And finally, how about The Baby, a comedy about motherhood? Yep, that one's dark, too. Demonic babies! Here's our list of the best shows and movies on HBO and HBO Max in April, plus everything coming to HBO Max in April.

Lamorne Morris, Woke Mark Hill/Hulu

In April, Hulu has a handful of new releases coming, dozens of movies — including the Twilight series — joining the service, and a few great series from FX that you can watch the day after they air on basic cable. But everyone will be talking about the return of the Kardashians, who invite Hulu's cameras into their homes to follow their lives (oooh, how exciting) less than a year after they ended Keeping Up With the Kardashians. For more stimulating fare, Season 2 of the Hulu original comedy Woke is out April 8, and FX's true crime limited series starring Andrew Garfield Under the Banner of Heaven premieres on Hulu at the end of the month. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Hulu in April, plus everything coming to Hulu in April.

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll Netflix

April tends to be a great month for TV because it's near the end of the Emmys eligibility window. That's why Netflix has more good shows than usual this month, including the long-awaited second season of mind-bending comedy Russian Doll, the final seasons of two of its most-acclaimed, longest-running shows, Ozark and Grace and Frankie, and a documentary series about national parks all over the world narrated by TV producer Barack Obama. And that's just Netflix Original shows; there are also great licensed shows and movies and Netflix Original films and specials coming online, too. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Netflix in April, plus everything coming to Netflix in April.

Betty Gilpin, Roar Apple TV+

Hot off an Oscar win for CODA, Apple TV+ has another busy month. After Slow Horses, a spy thriller about a division of misfit MI5 agents, the streamer is serving up Roar, an anthology of bizarre female-led short stories from the creators of GLOW, and then wrapping up the month with Shining Girls, starring Elisabeth Moss. Meanwhile, Peacock continues to peacock comedy with Killing It, a new show from Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici that stars Craig Robinson as a guy who takes up python hunting to get the money he needs to make his dreams come true. Paramount+ gives us an offer we can't refuse with The Offer, a dramatization of the making of The Godfather, and Disney+ will debut The Biggest Little Farm: The Return, a continuation of the beloved documentary, toward the end of the month.

