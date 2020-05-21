Now might seem like an especially strange time for celebrities to engage in any kind of self-congratulatory exercise, but Apple TV+'s upcoming docuseries, Dear..., aims to show us how some public-facing individuals have made very legitimate contributions to the world just by setting examples with their own careers.

The 10-episode series, from R.J. Cutler, features celebrities and activists reading letters from their fans detailing how they changed their lives for the better, including Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, Jane Goodall, and Sesame Street's Big Bird.

On the surface, an entire series about celebs reading fan mail might sound a bit tone deaf, but as the trailer above reveals, this show isn't so much about spotlighting the stars as it is the equally incredible people they inspired. It's hard not to get a case of the gulps when you see a girl doing gymnastics with a prosthetic after seeing Aly Raisman on the mat or young climate change advocates marching on the beach after being moved by Jane Goodall's life-long dedication to the animal kingdom.

"Every time you make something, you're throwing rocks in a pond. You have no idea the ripples that are going to come back to you," Lin-Manuel Miranda says in the trailer. Looks like he and the rest of the featured celebrities will find out soon enough when this series premieres.

Dear... premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 5.