A certain long-lost lover from the past might be making an appearance
Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals are returning to HBO Max for a second season of the streamer's Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That... The show was renewed for Season 2 back in March, and fans have been keeping an eye out for release info ever since.
When we last saw Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), she was a new widow looking for closure after mourning the passing of Mr. Big (Chris Noth). Paris seemed like the place to go to find it, and we even saw her finally seem open to dating again after a failed initial attempt. Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) were dealing with big life transitions within their families as well, and new character storylines gave us even more reasons to be invested.
Season 2 will most likely continue developing the unfinished business from the first season, including whether or not Miranda follows Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) to California for her sitcom gig. There's also an old familiar flame reportedly joining the cast for the new season.
Keep reading for everything we know about And Just Like That... Season 2.
HBO Max renewed the series back in March 2022. "We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. "We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can't wait for fans to see what's in store for season two."
HBO Max recently announced the spinoff series will be returning in 2023, but didn't reveal a more specific timeframe than that. With any luck, Carrie will be taking to the Upper East Side in her Manolo Blahniks sooner rather than later.
HBO Max hasn't confirmed which cast members will be returning for Season 2, but it's safe to assume the three leading ladies are guaranteed. Big news has come by way of Deadline who recently reported another Sex and the City OG, John Corbett, will be reprising his role as Carrie's ex-fiance Aiden Shaw. TBD to what level Aiden comes back into Carrie's life. Now that she's no longer married, will she try to pursue a relationship with the hunky furniture maker again? Third time could be the charm.
As Kim Cattrall has infamously cut ties with the SATC franchise and wasn't involved on Season 1 of And Just Like That..., we can assume she will not be returning as Samantha for Season 2 either. Neither will Chris Noth, as his Mr. Big character was killed off at the beginning of Season 1 (and a cameo appearance in the finale episode of S1 was cut after sexual assault allegations came out against the actor).
As for supporting roles, time will tell if new characters Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker), Nya (Karen Pittman) and Seema (Sarita Choudhury) will return as well. Most of the characters from the revival seemed to resonate with fans, except for the polarizing Che Diaz, played by Sara Ramirez, who seemed to leave a bitter taste in everyone's mouth for some reason.
Season 2 of And Just Like That... will stream on HBO Max. Season 1 is available now.