Plus, one show gets a very early renewal
AMC unveiled its entire slate of fall premiere dates on Friday and announced the renewal of one series that hasn't even aired yet! Soulmates, an anthology series is set 15 years into the future in an era where the technology to find out who your soulmate is exists, has been renewed for Season 2 even before Season 1 has premiered. Each episode will follow a different couple and examine how choosing to use -- or not use -- this miraculous technology affects their relationships and how they find, and keep, true love. Season 1 premieres Monday, Oct. 5 at 10/9c.
Meanwhile, Gangs of London, which features an in-depth look at the London underworld as one of its biggest players is assassinated, will premiere its first three episodes on Thursday, Oct. 1 on AMC+, the network's streaming service, with new episodes following weekly. The series will later air on AMC in early 2021. The network also revealed that The Salisbury Poisonings, a four-part limited series about the catastrophic poisoning of an MI6 agent that threatened an entire town in England, arrives in full on Thursday, Oct. 1 on AMC+, with a cable run scheduled for early 2021, and Season 2 of Eli Roth's History of Horror premieres Saturday, Oct. 10 at 10/9c.
As previously revealed at Comic-Con, the latest addition to The Walking Dead franchise, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which focuses on the first generation of teenagers raised in the apocalypse as a group of friends go on a harrowing journey to find hope, will premiere after The Walking Dead's Season 10 finale on Sunday, Oct. 4. The Season 10 finale airs at 9/8c, and the series everyone's been waiting for, World Beyond, premieres immediately after at 10/9c. The popular spin-off series, Fear the Walking Dead will debut its sixth season on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 9/8c.