Amazon's Upgraded Fire TV Cube Goes On Sale in October - Pre-Order Now to Get First Dibs

Amazon is calling its upcoming improved Fire TV Cube its "best Fire TV streaming media player yet" and with the upgrades the device is getting, we think Amazon customers will agree.

The newly upgraded Amazon Fire TV Cube Amazon

The third generation Fire TV Cube will be 20% more powerful than the previous generation. The streaming device will include a "supercharged processor" that will reduce the amount of time it takes to launch apps, so users will notice a smoother streaming experience. Amazon's newest device can also be controlled entirely hands-free with Alexa.

New features with the 2022 Fire TV Cube include an HDMI input port, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Super Resolution Upscaling. With the HDMI port, users can directly connect compatible cable boxes, Blu-ray players, and more devices. With the new Fire TV Cube, users can then easily control live TV, cable boxes, and on-demand streaming via Fire TV's Alexa Voice Remote or hands-free with Alexa through voice commands.

The new Fire TV Cube is available to pre-order now for $139.99 and will be released on October 25, 2022.



Amazon also announced the new Alexa Voice Remote Pro. The new remote was "built to help customers spend more time streaming and less time searching for the remote." It includes a Remote Finder for those who are always misplacing their remote. Just say, "Alexa, find my remote" or use the Remote Finder button in the Fire TV app to make a noise through the remote to easily locate it.



The upgraded remote also includes two customizable buttons. You can personalize your remote by programming these buttons to create shortcuts to your favorite apps, channels, and anything Alexa can do. Use them to create shortcuts for your favorite streaming services, control connected devices, set up Alexa alerts for news or weather, or connect your room's lights.

The Alexa Voice Remote Pro is compatible with most Fire TV streaming media players, Amazon Fire TV smart TVs, and Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in. The remote is available to pre-order for $34.99 and will be released on November 16.



