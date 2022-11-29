Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 29

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
The Boys are back in town
Let's all welcome The Boys back to the Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list after a brief time off of it. The superhero comedy (yes, I call it a comedy) slots in at No. 10. Not bad for a show that came out in June! Meanwhile, Reacher is at No. 5 doing the bench press all like, "Yo, I've been here since February, bro," as it elbows James Corden's Mammals out of the way.
The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 28
For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: 1
For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]
Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes
Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: 2
For fans of: Messy families, boorish Americans, Kristen Bell and Allison Janney
Is it good?: The excellent cast does not make an excellent film
Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: 3
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: 4
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: 6
More on Amazon:
For fans of: James Corden (the actor), men fed up with relationships
Is it good?: It's just fine
Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: 5
For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love
Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: 7
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: 8
For fans of: Human achievement, human connection, robot achievement
Is it good?: It's a fantastic, touching documentary about the famous Mars rover
Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: 9
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Nov. 29