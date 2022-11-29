Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 29

Dominique McElligott, The Boys Prime Video

Let's all welcome The Boys back to the Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list after a brief time off of it. The superhero comedy (yes, I call it a comedy) slots in at No. 10. Not bad for a show that came out in June! Meanwhile, Reacher is at No. 5 doing the bench press all like, "Yo, I've been here since February, bro," as it elbows James Corden's Mammals out of the way.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

Angry Angel (2017) - A rom-com about an angel who gets caught in a love triangle. (Nov. 27)

- A rom-com about an angel who gets caught in a love triangle. (Nov. 27) Angel Falls Christmas (2021) - A workaholic doctor learns the true meaning of Christmas with the help of a sexy barista. (Nov. 29)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

Riches (2022) - Like Succession, but with a family fighting for control over a makeup empire. (Dec. 2)

- Like Succession, but with a family fighting for control over a makeup empire. (Dec. 2) Three Pines (2022) - Alfred Molina plays Chief Inspector Armand Gamache in this French detective series. (Dec. 2)

- Alfred Molina plays Chief Inspector Armand Gamache in this French detective series. (Dec. 2) Your Christmas or Mine? (2022) - A new couple who can't bear to be apart for Christmas both decide to surprise the other and end up spending Christmas with their boo's families. (Dec. 2)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 28

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Willa Fitzgerald and Alan Ritchson, Reacher Shane Mahood/Amazon Studios

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: 1



For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]

Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes

Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: 2



For fans of: Messy families, boorish Americans, Kristen Bell and Allison Janney

Is it good?: The excellent cast does not make an excellent film

Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: 3



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: 4



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: 6





Good Night Oppy Prime Video

For fans of: James Corden (the actor), men fed up with relationships

Is it good?: It's just fine

Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: 5



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: 7



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: 8



For fans of: Human achievement, human connection, robot achievement

Is it good?: It's a fantastic, touching documentary about the famous Mars rover

Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: 9



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Nov. 29