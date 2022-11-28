Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 28

Gary Carr and Chloë Grace Moretz, The Peripheral Amazon Studios

This Thanksgiving break, Amazon Prime Video was thankful for The Peripheral, which went into the break at No. 1 and comes out of the break in the same spot. In fact, the Top 7 in Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list remains unchanged from last Wednesday, and the only significant new release since then, the Mars rover documentary film Good Night Oppy, sits at No. 9. I watched Good Night Oppy last week and bawled my eyes out. It deserves every award it gets. This robot went to Mars to do a job and crushed it. Give her a raise.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

Good Night Oppy (2022) - Documentary about the Mars rover Opportunity (Nov. 23)

- Documentary about the Mars rover Opportunity (Nov. 23) Cyrano (2021) - Peter Dinklage stars in this new retelling of the Cyrano de Bergerac story (Nov. 23)

- Peter Dinklage stars in this new retelling of the Cyrano de Bergerac story (Nov. 23) Angry Angel (2017) - A rom-com about an angel who gets caught in a love triangle. (Nov. 27)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

Angel Falls Christmas (2021) - A workaholic doctor learns the true meaning of Christmas with the help of a sexy barista. (Nov. 29)

- A workaholic doctor learns the true meaning of Christmas with the help of a sexy barista. (Nov. 29) Riches (2022) - Like Succession, but with a family fighting for control over a makeup empire. (Dec. 2)

- Like Succession, but with a family fighting for control over a makeup empire. (Dec. 2) Three Pines (2022) - Alfred Molina plays Chief Inspector Armand Gamache in this French detective series. (Dec. 2)

- Alfred Molina plays Chief Inspector Armand Gamache in this French detective series. (Dec. 2) Your Christmas or Mine? (2022) - A new couple who can't bear to be apart for Christmas both decide to surprise the other and end up spending Christmas with their boo's families. (Dec. 2)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 23

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Chaske Spencer and Emily Blunt, The English Diego Lopez Calvin/Amazon Studios

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: 1



For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]

Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes

Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: 2



For fans of: Messy families, boorish Americans, Kristen Bell and Allison Janney

Is it good?: The excellent cast does not make an excellent film

Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: 3



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: 4



For fans of: James Corden (the actor), men fed up with relationships

Is it good?: It's just fine

Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: 5





More on Amazon:



Good Night Oppy Prime Video

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: 6



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: 7



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: 9



For fans of: Human achievement, human connection, robot achievement

Is it good?: It's a fantastic, touching documentary about the famous Mars rover

Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids

Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances

Trailer | Last Wednesday's rank: 8



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Monday, Nov. 28