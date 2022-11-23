Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 23

Good Night Oppy Prime Video

Today marks the release of the award-winning documentary Good Night Oppy, so we'll see what kind of people Amazon Prime Video subscribers are. Do they really only want fantasy, sci-fi, and military thrillers? Or are they open-minded enough to watch a touching film about a Mars rover who did its job like a good boy? It's the only film with a chance to shake up the list over the next several days, as Prime Video doesn't have any notable new releases coming out for the rest of the month. Today's list sees The Peripheral still at No. 1 and welcomes The Boys back to the Top 10 after almost two weeks off.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

Animal Kingdom Season 6 (2022) - The final season of TNT's family crime drama (Nov. 22)

- The final season of TNT's family crime drama (Nov. 22) Good Night Oppy (2022) - Documentary about the Mars rover Opportunity (Nov. 23)

- Documentary about the Mars rover Opportunity (Nov. 23) Cyrano (2021) - Peter Dinklage stars in this new telling of the Cyrano de Bergerac story (Nov. 23)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

Angry Angel (2017) - A rom-com about an angel who gets caught in a love triangle.

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 22

Melia Kreiling and James Corden, Mammals Rory Mulvey, Amazon Studios

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]

Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Messy families, boorish Americans, Kristen Bell and Allison Janney

Is it good?: The excellent cast does not make an excellent film

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: James Corden (the actor), men fed up with relationships

Is it good?: It's just fine

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4





John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Kurt Iswarienko/Amazon Studios

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids

Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Wednesday, Nov. 23