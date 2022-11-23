Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 23

Join or Sign In
Will people tune into an Oscar contending documentary?
Today marks the release of the award-winning documentary Good Night Oppy, so we'll see what kind of people Amazon Prime Video subscribers are. Do they really only want fantasy, sci-fi, and military thrillers? Or are they open-minded enough to watch a touching film about a Mars rover who did its job like a good boy? It's the only film with a chance to shake up the list over the next several days, as Prime Video doesn't have any notable new releases coming out for the rest of the month. Today's list sees The Peripheral still at No. 1 and welcomes The Boys back to the Top 10 after almost two weeks off.
The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 22
For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]
Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Messy families, boorish Americans, Kristen Bell and Allison Janney
Is it good?: The excellent cast does not make an excellent film
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: James Corden (the actor), men fed up with relationships
Is it good?: It's just fine
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids
Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Wednesday, Nov. 23