Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 22

Chloë Grace Moretz, The Peripheral

The Peripheral is once again the No. 1 show on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list. Not bad for a series that isn't generating a lot of chatter in the real world. There are no new shows on the list today, Tuesday, Nov. 22, just some position swapping in the second half of the list with The Devil's Hour, Jack Ryan, and The Terminal List all moving up a spot. Unlike most streamers, Prime Video doesn't have any big releases set for Thanksgiving break, except for the award-winning documentary Good Night Oppy, which comes out tomorrow and is about the Mars rover Opportunity. I'm excited for that one.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:





The People We Hate at the Wedding (2022) - Dark comedy film starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, and Ben Platt as some pretty annoying people at a wedding. (Nov. 18)

- Dark comedy film starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, and Ben Platt as some pretty annoying people at a wedding. (Nov. 18) Busco Novia (2021) - Spanish-language film about a blogger who writes about his bland sex life and sees his life change when it becomes a hit. (Nov. 18)

- Spanish-language film about a blogger who writes about his bland sex life and sees his life change when it becomes a hit. (Nov. 18) Animal Kingdom Season 6 (2022) - The final season of TNT's family crime drama (Nov. 22)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

Good Night Oppy (2022) - Documentary about the Mars rover Opportunity (Nov. 23)

- Documentary about the Mars rover Opportunity (Nov. 23) Cyrano (2021) - Peter Dinklage stars in this new telling of the Cyrano de Bergerac story (Nov. 23)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 21

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Chaske Spencer, The English

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]

Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Messy families, boorish Americans, Kristen Bell and Allison Janney

Is it good?: The excellent cast does not make an excellent film

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: James Corden (the actor), men fed up with relationships

Is it good?: It's just fine

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





Peter Capaldi, The Devil's Hour

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids

Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



10. Overdose

For fans of: Foreign crime films

Is it good?: How do you say "bargain DVD bin" in French?

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



