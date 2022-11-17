Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 17

Chris Pratt, The Terminal List Prime Video

Dads of Amazon Prime Video are making their grumbles heard! You can easily picture any movie or show in the back half of today's Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list playing in a brown-tinted, wood paneled den, with an end table holding a half-empty glass of scotch and a Tom Clancy book. And in the leather recliner, feet up on the fold-out ottoman, is a dad, asleep. It's 9:30 at night and he's all tuckered out from mowing the lawn earlier in the day. As he snores away, Prime Video autoplays the next episode of The Terminal List, keeping the show in the Top 10.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Thursday Night Football and Amazon Music Live on Prime Video:

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) - Derrick Henry runs into a resurgent Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field.

- Derrick Henry runs into a resurgent Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field. Amazon Music Live with Lil Wayne (following the game, estimated: 8:55 p.m. PT) - Rapper Lil Wayne performs live.

New Releases on Prime Video:

The Mindy Project (2013) - All six seasons of Mindy Kaling's Fox/Hulu rom-comedy. (Nov. 15)

- All six seasons of Mindy Kaling's Fox/Hulu rom-comedy. (Nov. 15) Pasos de héroe (2016) - Colombian film about kids doing what it takes to play soccer. (Nov. 16)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

The People We Hate at the Wedding (2022) - Dark comedy film starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, and Ben Platt as some pretty annoying people at a wedding. (Nov. 18)

- Dark comedy film starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, and Ben Platt as some pretty annoying people at a wedding. (Nov. 18) Busco Novia (2021) - Spanish-language film about a blogger who writes about his bland sex life and sees his life change when it becomes a hit. (Nov. 18)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 16

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Chaske Spencer and Emily Blunt, The English Diego Lopez Calvin/Amazon Studios

For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]

Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: James Corden (the actor), men fed up with relationships

Is it good?: It's just fine

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids

Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





More on Amazon:



Alan Ritchson, Reacher Brian Higbee/Amazon

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



9. Overdose

For fans of: Foreign crime films

Is it good?: How do you say "bargain DVD bin" in French?

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Liam Neeson shooting dudes, badass grandpas

Is it good?: Nope!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, Nov. 17