Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 17

Amazon would like to salute all the dads out there
Dads of Amazon Prime Video are making their grumbles heard! You can easily picture any movie or show in the back half of today's Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list playing in a brown-tinted, wood paneled den, with an end table holding a half-empty glass of scotch and a Tom Clancy book. And in the leather recliner, feet up on the fold-out ottoman, is a dad, asleep. It's 9:30 at night and he's all tuckered out from mowing the lawn earlier in the day. As he snores away, Prime Video autoplays the next episode of The Terminal List, keeping the show in the Top 10.
The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 16
For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]
Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: James Corden (the actor), men fed up with relationships
Is it good?: It's just fine
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids
Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Foreign crime films
Is it good?: How do you say "bargain DVD bin" in French?
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Liam Neeson shooting dudes, badass grandpas
Is it good?: Nope!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, Nov. 17