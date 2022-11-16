Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 16

Chaske Spencer, The English Diego Lopez Calvin/Amazon Studios

Everyone put five bucks in the pot! We have ourselves a Prime Samesie, which is a term I just made up that means the Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies list hasn't changed at all from yesterday. It happens once in a blue moon, but when you have this combination of strong new releases (The English, Mammals, The Devil's Hour, The Peripheral) and rock-solid veterans (Reacher, Jack Ryan, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), it can happen. Heck, with nothing new of note coming out until Friday (The People We Hate at the Wedding), there's a chance this could happen again tomorrow, at which point we should notify the authorities immediately!

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

The Mindy Project (2013) - All six seasons of Mindy Kaling's Fox/Hulu rom-comedy. (Nov. 15)

- All six seasons of Mindy Kaling's Fox/Hulu rom-comedy. (Nov. 15) Pasos de héroe (2016) - Colombian film about kids doing what it takes to play soccer. (Nov. 16)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

The People We Hate at the Wedding (2022) - Dark comedy film starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, and Ben Platt as some pretty annoying people at a wedding. (Nov. 18)

- Dark comedy film starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, and Ben Platt as some pretty annoying people at a wedding. (Nov. 18) Busco Novia (2021) - Spanish-language film about a blogger who writes about his bland sex life and sees his life change when it becomes a hit. (Nov. 18)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 15

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Markella Kavenagh, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]

Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: James Corden (the actor), men fed up with relationships

Is it good?: It's just fine

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids

Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





David Dawson, Emma Corrin, and Harry Styles, My Policeman

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



8. Overdose

For fans of: Foreign crime films

Is it good?: How do you say "bargain DVD bin" in French?

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Harry Styles

Is it good?: The period romance drama is not a must-see, unless you love Harry

Trailer | Thursday's rank: 9



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Wednesday, Nov. 16