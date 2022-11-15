Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 15

Melia Kreiling, Mammals Luke Varley/Amazon Studios

What are the most popular shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video? I'm glad you asked. The two big releases from last Friday, the Western The English and the relationship dramedy Mammals, hold their positions at No. 1 and No. 4, respectively. The English might test your tolerance for violence, while Mammals might test your tolerance for James Corden. The Liam Neeson thriller Blacklight dropped off the list, as Chris Pratt's The Terminal List returned in the final spot. Don't expect any changes for a few days, as the next big new Prime Video release is Kristen Bell's film The People We Hate at the Wedding, which will be released on Nov. 18.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

La Caida/Dive (2022) - Drama series about sexual abuse in the world of high diving, starring Karla Souza. (Nov. 11)

- Drama series about sexual abuse in the world of high diving, starring Karla Souza. (Nov. 11) The English (2022) - Emily Blunt's stylish Western limited series about a woman out for revenge. (Nov. 11)

- Emily Blunt's stylish Western limited series about a woman out for revenge. (Nov. 11) From the Top of My Lungs (2022) - Four female friends think about getting their singing group back together. (Nov. 11)

- Four female friends think about getting their singing group back together. (Nov. 11) Mammals (2022) - James Corden stars in this dark comedy series about love, relationships, and falling apart. (Nov. 11)

- James Corden stars in this dark comedy series about love, relationships, and falling apart. (Nov. 11) The Mindy Project (2013) - All six seasons of Mindy Kaling's Fox/Hulu rom-comedy. (Nov. 15)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

Pasos de héroe (2016) - Colombian film about kids doing what it takes to play soccer. (Nov. 16)

- Colombian film about kids doing what it takes to play soccer. (Nov. 16) The People We Hate at the Wedding (2022) - Dark comedy film starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, and Ben Platt as some pretty annoying people at a wedding. (Nov. 18)

- Dark comedy film starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, and Ben Platt as some pretty annoying people at a wedding. (Nov. 18) Busco Novia (2021) - Spanish-language film about a blogger who writes about his bland sex life and sees his life change when it becomes a hit. (Nov. 18)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 14

For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]

Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: James Corden (the actor), men fed up with relationships

Is it good?: It's just fine

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids

Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



8. Overdose

For fans of: Foreign crime films

Is it good?: How do you say "bargain DVD bin" in French?

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Harry Styles

Is it good?: The period romance drama is not a must-see, unless you love Harry

Trailer | Thursday's rank: 8



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



