Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 15

James Corden's new show is going after Sauron

What are the most popular shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video? I'm glad you asked. The two big releases from last Friday, the Western The English and the relationship dramedy Mammals, hold their positions at No. 1 and No. 4, respectively. The English might test your tolerance for violence, while Mammals might test your tolerance for James Corden. The Liam Neeson thriller Blacklight dropped off the list, as Chris Pratt's The Terminal List returned in the final spot. Don't expect any changes for a few days, as the next big new Prime Video release is Kristen Bell's film The People We Hate at the Wedding, which will be released on Nov. 18.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

  • La Caida/Dive (2022) - Drama series about sexual abuse in the world of high diving, starring Karla Souza. (Nov. 11)
  • The English (2022) - Emily Blunt's stylish Western limited series about a woman out for revenge. (Nov. 11)
  • From the Top of My Lungs (2022) - Four female friends think about getting their singing group back together. (Nov. 11)
  • Mammals (2022) - James Corden stars in this dark comedy series about love, relationships, and falling apart. (Nov. 11)
  • The Mindy Project (2013) - All six seasons of Mindy Kaling's Fox/Hulu rom-comedy. (Nov. 15)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

  • Pasos de héroe (2016) - Colombian film about kids doing what it takes to play soccer. (Nov. 16)
  • The People We Hate at the Wedding (2022) - Dark comedy film starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, and Ben Platt as some pretty annoying people at a wedding. (Nov. 18)
  • Busco Novia (2021) - Spanish-language film about a blogger who writes about his bland sex life and sees his life change when it becomes a hit. (Nov. 18)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 14

1. The English

For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]
Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. The Peripheral

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. Mammals

For fans of: James Corden (the actor), men fed up with relationships
Is it good?: It's just fine
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. The Devil's Hour

For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids
Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5


6. Reacher

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

7. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

8. Overdose

For fans of: Foreign crime films
Is it good?: How do you say "bargain DVD bin" in French?
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

9. My Policeman

For fans of: Harry Styles
Is it good?: The period romance drama is not a must-see, unless you love Harry
Trailer | Thursday's rank: 8

10. The Terminal List

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Nov. 15