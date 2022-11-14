Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 14

Join or Sign In
Two new shows make the list, including a new No. 1
Yellowstone wasn't the only big Western on TV this weekend. The Amazon Prime Video original The English, starring Emily Blunt, debuted on Friday and has settled in on top of the streamer's most-watched shows list. It's one of two new entries on the list, the other being James Corden's dramedy Mammals, which had a strong showing at No. 4. They helped knock The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to its lowest ranking (No. 3) since release and booted The Terminal List completely off the list for the first time. Sorry, Chris Pratt!
The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 10
For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]
Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes
Trailer | Thursday's rank: n/a
For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Thursday's rank: 1
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Thursday's rank: 2
For fans of: James Corden (the actor), men fed up with relationships
Is it good?: It's just fine
Trailer | Thursday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids
Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances
Trailer | Thursday's rank: 4
More on Amazon:
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Thursday's rank: 6
For fans of: Foreign crime films
Is it good?: How do you say "bargain DVD bin" in French?
Trailer | Thursday's rank: 5
For fans of: Harry Styles
Is it good?: The period romance drama is not a must-see, unless you love Harry
Trailer | Thursday's rank: 9
For fans of: Liam Neeson shooting dudes, badass grandpas
Is it good?: Nope!
Trailer | Thursday's rank: 8
For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love
Trailer | Thursday's rank: 7
