Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 14

Chaske Spencer, The English Diego Lopez Calvin/Amazon Studios

Yellowstone wasn't the only big Western on TV this weekend. The Amazon Prime Video original The English, starring Emily Blunt, debuted on Friday and has settled in on top of the streamer's most-watched shows list. It's one of two new entries on the list, the other being James Corden's dramedy Mammals, which had a strong showing at No. 4. They helped knock The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to its lowest ranking (No. 3) since release and booted The Terminal List completely off the list for the first time. Sorry, Chris Pratt!

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

La Caida/Dive (2022) - Drama series about sexual abuse in the world of high diving, starring Karla Souza. (Nov. 11)

- Drama series about sexual abuse in the world of high diving, starring Karla Souza. (Nov. 11) The English (2022) - Emily Blunt's stylish Western limited series about a woman out for revenge. (Nov. 11)

- Emily Blunt's stylish Western limited series about a woman out for revenge. (Nov. 11) From the Top of My Lungs (2022) - Four female friends think about getting their singing group back together. (Nov. 11)

- Four female friends think about getting their singing group back together. (Nov. 11) Mammals (2022) - James Corden stars in this dark comedy series about love, relationships, and falling apart. (Nov. 11)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

The Mindy Project (2013) - All six seasons of Mindy Kaling's Fox/Hulu rom-comedy. (Nov. 15)

- All six seasons of Mindy Kaling's Fox/Hulu rom-comedy. (Nov. 15) Pasos de héroe (2016) - Colombian film about kids doing what it takes to play soccer. (Nov. 16)

- Colombian film about kids doing what it takes to play soccer. (Nov. 16) The People We Hate at the Wedding (2022) - Dark comedy film starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, and Ben Platt as some pretty annoying people at a wedding. (Nov. 18)

- Dark comedy film starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, and Ben Platt as some pretty annoying people at a wedding. (Nov. 18) Busco Novia (2021) - Spanish-language film about a blogger who writes about his bland sex life and sees his life change when it becomes a hit. (Nov. 18)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 10

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

James Corden and Melia Kreiling, Mammals Luke Varley/Amazon Studios

For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]

Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes

Trailer | Thursday's rank: n/a



For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Thursday's rank: 1



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Thursday's rank: 2



For fans of: James Corden (the actor), men fed up with relationships

Is it good?: It's just fine

Trailer | Thursday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids

Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances

Trailer | Thursday's rank: 4





More on Amazon:



Harry Styles and Emma Corrin, My Policeman Amazon Studios

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Thursday's rank: 6



7. Overdose

For fans of: Foreign crime films

Is it good?: How do you say "bargain DVD bin" in French?

Trailer | Thursday's rank: 5



For fans of: Harry Styles

Is it good?: The period romance drama is not a must-see, unless you love Harry

Trailer | Thursday's rank: 9



For fans of: Liam Neeson shooting dudes, badass grandpas

Is it good?: Nope!

Trailer | Thursday's rank: 8



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Thursday's rank: 7



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Monday, Nov. 14