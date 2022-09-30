Robert Aramayo, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video's list of its most popular movies and shows has featured the same 10 films and series all week, but it's new release Friday, so did anything change? Nope. It's still the same 10, with the only change being a swap between The Summer I Turned Pretty and The Outfit at the end of the list. We'll see if the stylish, hip-hop-influenced crime drama Jungle or the horror-comedy My Best Friend's Exorcism can shake things up on Monday.

Prime Video's most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're not just telling you what's on the list; we're also putting our opinions on there to help you figure out which are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Recent Releases on Prime Video:

Jungle - British crime drama series set in the near future and vibing to a hip-hop soundtrack. (Sept. 30)

- British crime drama series set in the near future and vibing to a hip-hop soundtrack. (Sept. 30) My Best Friend's Exorcism - Horror-comedy film about a teenager who gets possessed. (Sept. 30)

- Horror-comedy film about a teenager who gets possessed. (Sept. 30) Ambulance - Michael Bay's silly 2022 thriller about bank robbers who hijack an ambulance in Los Angeles. (Sept. 30)

- Michael Bay's silly 2022 thriller about bank robbers who hijack an ambulance in Los Angeles. (Sept. 30) Un Extraño Enemigo 2 - Mexican political thriller set in the late 1960s. (Sept. 30)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: September 29

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

Willa Fitzgerald and Alan Ritchson, Reacher Shane Mahood/Amazon Studios

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. Memory

For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins

Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



3. Dog

For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs

Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





Karl Urban and Antony Starr, The Boys Amazon

For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



7. A Private Affair

For fans of: Thrillers, 1940s chic, Spanish-language dramas

Is it good?: Zippy serial-killer drama is a decent diversion

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Superheroes, Sylvester Stallone beating up Robocop-type street crooks

Is it good?: It's just an OK dark superhero film [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Mob movies, regular guys outsmarting criminals

Is it good?: It's a pretty good suspense thriller set in 1950s Chicago

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Friday, Sept. 30