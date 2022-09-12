Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum, Making the Cut James Clark/Prime Video

The Amazon Prime Video top 10 movies and shows list is all topsy-turvy, with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power the lone consistent show at No. 1. No. 2 is a surprise: Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum's fashion competition series Making the Cut climbs the rankings to the highest spot it's been in during Season 3. A League of Their Own continues its appearing and disappearing act, joining the list again at No. 8. But there's more potential chaos coming this week: How will this list handle Thursday Night Football, which premieres this Thursday? It's a show, but it also isn't a show, right?

The top 10 movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're not just listing them; we're also putting our opinions on there to help you figure out which are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Coming soon to Prime Video:

The NFL Pile On - Taran Killam hosts this comedic sports special. (Sept. 14, 7 p.m. ET)

- Taran Killam hosts this comedic sports special. (Sept. 14, 7 p.m. ET) Thursday Night Football - Prime Video is the exclusive home for the NFL on Thursday nights. This week: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host so-far-fantasy-bust Austin Ekeler (DO BETTER, AUSTIN) and the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West battle that will include like a zillion touchdowns. (Sept. 15)

- Prime Video is the exclusive home for the NFL on Thursday nights. This week: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host so-far-fantasy-bust Austin Ekeler (DO BETTER, AUSTIN) and the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West battle that will include like a zillion touchdowns. (Sept. 15) Goodnight Mommy - Naomi Watts stars in this remake of the 2015 Austrian horror film about two kids who begin to think their mother isn't who she says she is. (Sept. 16)

- Naomi Watts stars in this remake of the 2015 Austrian horror film about two kids who begin to think their mother isn't who she says she is. (Sept. 16) The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick - James, Richard, and Jeremy bring their rambunctious road tour north of the Arctic Circle in this special. (Sept. 16)

Recently released on Prime Video:

Flight/Risk - This documentary film investigates two crashes of Boeing 737s that happened just months apart. Yes, it's the same topic that Netflix's Downfall: The Case Against Boeing covered earlier this year. (Sept. 9)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Matt Grace/Prime Video

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 1



For fans of: Project Runway, fashion, Gunn and Klum

Is it good?: It's one of Amazon's better reality series, but it doesn't stray from the familiar formula

Trailer | Friday's rank: 8



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 3



For fans of: Superheroes, Sylvester Stallone beating up Robocop-type street crooks

Is it good?: It's just an OK dark superhero film [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 4



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Friday's rank: 2





Chris Pratt, The Terminal List Prime Video

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 5



For fans of: The Lord of the Rings

Is it good?: It's another deep fantasy universe, but not quite on the scale of The Rings of Power [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 6



For fans of: Baseball yuksters, queer stories, killer casts

Is it good?: This delightful remix of the 1992 film goes deeper into important topics but still stays fun [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Friday's rank: 7



For fans of: Sweaty A-listers, Romancing the Stone

Is it good?: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum make for a fun pair of novice adventurists in this crowd-pleasing genre blend

Trailer | Friday's rank: 9



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Monday, Sept. 12