Streaming Deal: Watch LGBTQ Movies and TV Shows For Up To 70 Percent Off For Pride Month

Celebrate Pride Month with these deals on LGBTQ movies and TV shows
Happy Pride Month! To celebrate the love, Amazon slashed prices on LGBTQ movies and TV shows.
Right now, you can save up to a whopping 70 percent on titles that center on LGBTQ stories and voices from the small and big screen via Amazon Prime Video. Titles include; Saving Face, The L Word, Dallas Buyers Club, Queer as Folk, Love, Simon, Boys Don't Cry, and much more.
Check out just a few of the titles on sale for Pride Month, below:
Please note: These Pride Month movie and TV deals are for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a free 30-day free trial to take advantage of this deal and other Prime member perks, including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.