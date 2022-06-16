Streaming Deal: Watch The Jurassic Park and Jurassic World Movies For Up To Half Off

If you watched Jurassic World: Dominion in theaters this past weekend (or just interested in watching it in the future), then you might want to catch up on the entire film series. Luckily, Amazon has a limited-time deal for all fans of the Jurassic movies.

Right now, you can save up to half on nearly all of the titles in the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World film franchise via Amazon Prime Video. This covers all five movies, except Jurassic World: Dominion -- which is slated for streaming on Peacock in October.

Check out the titles on sale, below:

Please note: These Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies deals are for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a free 30-day free trial to take advantage of this deal and other Prime member perks, including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.