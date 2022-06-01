Streaming Deal: Watch The Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts Movies For Up To Half Off

Potterheads rejoice! You can rent or buy your favorite Wizarding World movies, thanks to this limited-time deal.

Right now, all of the Harry Potter movies and the first two Fantastic Beasts movies are on sale for up to half off with prices starting at just $3 per title via Amazon Prime Video. If you've never watched this film series or you're a big fan of all things Hogwarts, then now is the best time to pick up these movies on the cheap. No need to replicate more money with the Geminio Charm either.

Check out all of the Wizarding World movies on sale, below:

In addition, if you'd like to complete the film series, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is available to stream on HBO Max.

