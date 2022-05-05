Right now, Starz is on sale with Amazon Prime Video Channels. For a limited time, Prime members can get Showtime for just $4.99/month (normally $8.99/month) for 3 months.

The deal runs through May 12 and is available to all Prime Video members. After the two months are up, your subscription will continue at the regular price of $8.99/month unless you cancel before the deal is up.



With Starz on Prime Video Channels, you'll get instant access to Starz series like Outlander, Shining Vale, and Run the World. You'll also get popular older movies and new releases including Spider-Man: Homecoming, Scarface, and Gunsmoke.



Along with on-demand content, the Amazon Prime Video Channel allows subscribers to watch Starz live linear channels including Starz, Starz Comedy, Starz Edge, Starz Encore Action, Starz Cinema, Starz inBlack, and Starz Kids & Family.