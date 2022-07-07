Amazon Prime Day Roku Deals: Save Up to 40 Percent on Select Streaming Devices and Soundbars

The deals are coming in early! There's a lot of deep discounts on all sorts of Roku video streamers for Amazon Prime Day.

You can score up to 40 percent off select Roku devices and soundbars -- including the Roku Express and Roku Ultra (which are both on sale for the cheapest prices we've ever seen), Roku Streaming Stick 4K, Roku Streambar, and more -- at Amazon.

It boasts the most streaming channels than any other platform with more than 30,000 downloadable channels from the Roku Channel Store. Even the free Roku Channel itself features hundreds of ad-supported movies and TV shows, as well as more than 200 live channels. Roku is one of the best, if not the best, platforms for all things video and music streaming.

Scroll down for the Roku devices on sale for Prime Day, below:

Roku Express

Regular price: $30

$30 Sale price: $18 (all-time lowest price ever)

Want video streaming on the cheap? The Roku Express -- which is on sale for $18 (was $30) at Amazon, which is its all-time lowest price ever -- is the company's entry-level streaming device that's ideal as a starter streaming device or for travel. It small and compact, while it delivers the best streaming channels, including Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, and more, in Standard and Full HD up to 1080p. Not bad for 40 percent off its list price.

Read our review of the Roku Express for more info.

Roku Express 4K+

Regular price: $40

$40 Sale price: $25

Want to go 4K? Amazon has the Roku Express 4K+ on sale for $25, or $15 off -- that's nearly a 40 percent savings. This model is a step up from the standard one because it delivers 4K video streaming at a low price, while it also has the same access to popular video channels. It features a faster Wi-Fi stream too, so the days of buffering video are long gone.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Regular price: $50

$50 Sale price: $30

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for $30, or $20 off, at Amazon. When connected to a 4K TV, it streams movies and TV shows in glorious 4K Ultra HD. It offers some of the best streaming channels, including Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, and more, while it also streams video faster and smoother than Roku's entry-level model with a longer Wi-Fi range.

Roku Ultra

Regular price: $100

$100 Sale price: $80 (all-time lowest price ever)

The Roku Ultra, which is on sale for $80, or $20 off at Amazon, is the company's most powerful streaming device with the fastest speeds for video streaming and the longest range for Wi-Fi connectivity -- compared to any other Roku streamer. In fact, it comes with an Ethernet port built-in, so it can stream directly from the internet to the device itself for virtually zero lag or buffering.

The streaming device offers popular streaming channels, such as Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and more, while the Roku Ultra also comes with the Roku Voice Remote for hands-free navigation and easy voice search. The remote even has a headphone jack for private listening.

Roku Streambar

Regular price: $130

$130 Sale price: $90

Want a streaming device? Want a soundbar? The Roku Streambar does both! It's on sale for $90, or $40 off, at Amazon -- that's a 31 percent savings. The hybrid streamer offers 4K video streaming with instant access to streaming channels, like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube TV, and more, while it can also beef up your home audio with crisp and clear sound. It's ideal for smaller bedroom TVs.

Roku Streambar Pro

Regular price: $180

$180 Sale price: $150

Right now, the Roku Streambar Pro is on sale for $150, or $30 off, at Amazon. While this hybrid streamer delivers quick access to streaming channels, such as Netflix, Showtime, AMC+, and more, in 4K, it also offers up richer and cleaner home audio with Dolby Audio support and virtual surround sound, so you can feel like you're in the middle of all of the action. It's larger too at 32 inches in length, compared to the model above's 14 inch size.

