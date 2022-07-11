How To Get Access To All of The Amazon Prime Day Deals For Free

The day is almost here! Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner -- on July 12 and July 13 -- which means the retail giant is offering some of the lowest prices of the year. Get ready to save big on hot ticket items, such as 4K TVs, headphones, streaming devices and streaming services, soundbars, smart home gear, and much more.

Access to Prime Day deals for free? Yes, please! Getty Images

Unfortunately, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to really take advantage of all the savings. The retailer reserves a majority of these super low prices for Prime members only, so unless you pay for the annual $139/yr. subscription price, you might be locked out of all the deep discounts. However, there is a way to access these deals without spending a single penny for an Amazon Prime membership.

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of everything Amazon has to offer, including Prime Day deals. You can sign up now and just cancel the subscription in a few days, once Prime Day is over and done with. No harm. No foul. This way, you can save even more money than actual Amazon Prime members who still have to pay for an annual fee.

But, if you enjoy the perks of membership -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more -- you can just keep the service.

In the meantime, check out a few of the best Prime Day deals happening right now, below:

Want more? Check out our best Prime Day deals here. You're welcome!