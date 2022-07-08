Amazon Prime Day comes early! A few days before Prime Day (Hint: It's on July 12 and July 13), Amazon just dropped a big surprise with a deep discount on the Fire TV Stick.

Right now, you can save nearly a whopping 60 percent on the Fire TV Stick (read our review here). It's on sale for $17, or $23 off, at Amazon -- that's the streaming device's all-time lowest price ever. If you want a top-rated streaming stick with access to thousands of video and music streaming apps, then now is the best time to shop. However, this sale expires at the end of the day on July 10, so act fast.

Please note: This Prime Day deal is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these low prices, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Fire TV Stick

Regular price: $40

$40 Sale price: $17 (all-time lowest price ever)

On sale for $17 (was $40), the Fire TV Stick is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to add video streaming to your TV. It might be small, but it's mighty, thanks to the speedy Fire TV OS and Amazon Appstore for quick access to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+, Disney+, of course Prime Video, and much more. It even comes with Alexa Voice Remote for hands-free navigation and voice search. Just ask and Alexa will do the rest.

