Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here Are The Best Fire TV Models on Sale — Starting at $90

Amazon Prime Day is the best day to get a new TV, thanks to sitewide deep discounts.

If you're looking for a TV with video streaming built-in, Amazon dropped the price of Fire TV models of various shapes and sizes for up to half off list prices. Each TV listed below comes with Fire TV OS with quick access to Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Disney+, and much more.

But act fast and shop now, these Fire TV deals expire at the end of the day on July 12.

For Prime Day, save up to half on Fire TV models Amazon

Please note: These Prime Day deals are for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these low prices, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV

Regular price: $170

$170 Sale price: $90

On sale for $90 (was $170) at Amazon, the Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV is ideal for a bedroom, guest room, or kid's room in your home -- thanks to its compact 24 inch size. It also comes with Alexa inside for hands-free navigation and easy voice search via the TV's included remote.

Want a different size? Check out other Fire TV models on sale for Prime Day, below:

Want more? Check out our best Prime Day deals here. You're welcome!