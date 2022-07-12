Amazon Prime Day means deep discounts on nearly all of the retail giant's own products, including the Fire tablet.

We rounded up the best deals on all sorts of Fire tablets from the Fire 7 mini-tablet to the Fire HD 10 Plus monster tablet, starting at just $33 -- that's up to nearly 55 percent off list prices. If you're looking for a great Apple iPad alternative at a super low price, then it's right here.

However, these Fire tablet deals expire at the end of the day on July 12, so act fast and shop now.

For Prime Day, Amazon dropped the price on various Fire tablets — starting at $33 Amazon

Fire 7

Regular price: $70

$70 Sale price: $33 (all-time lowest price ever)

Amazon has the Fire 7 on sale for $33, or $37 off its list price -- that's a 53 percent savings and the cheapest we've ever seen on the mini-tablet. It's equipped with a sharp and compact seven-inch display, 32GB of on-board storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card), and Fire OS and the Amazon Appstore built-in for easy access to popular apps -- including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Amazon Music, and much more. Not bad for just $33.

Want something bigger? Check out the other Amazon Fire tablets on sale for Prime Day, below:

